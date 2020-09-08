Red Hat Marketplace Aims to Accelerate Open Hybrid Cloud Innovation With Certified Software Solutions Ready to Run on Any Cloud

Public marketplace is designed to enable organizations to more easily purchase, deploy and manage enterprise software from a variety of vendors across hybrid cloud environments running Red Hat OpenShift

A private, personalized version of the marketplace for enterprises like Anthem offers a curated selection of pre-approved certified software to more efficiently scale and accelerate digital transformation

RALEIGH, N.C. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced the general availability of Red Hat Marketplace, a one-stop-shop to find, try, buy, deploy and manage enterprise applications across an organization’s hybrid IT infrastructure, including on-premises and multicloud environments.

A private, personalized marketplace experience is also available with Red Hat Marketplace Select at an additional cost for enterprises that want additional control and governance with curated software for more efficiency and scale that is pre-approved for that particular enterprise.

Red Hat Marketplace and Red Hat Marketplace Select, operated by IBM, deliver an ecosystem of software from a range of independent software vendors (ISVs) built on Red Hat OpenShift to provide clients with modern, consistent solution discovery, trial, purchase and deployment. Red Hat OpenShift allows for the portability of mission-critical workloads across secured hybrid cloud environments with certified enterprise software that can help companies avoid vendor lock-in.

For companies building cloud-native infrastructure and applications, Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination for unlocking the value of cloud investments, designed to minimize the barriers facing global organizations as they accelerate innovation. A growing ecosystem of ISVs has embraced the marketplace because it offers them an efficient, vendor-neutral, and data-driven channel for selling and supporting products in enterprise accounts.

The growing list of more than 50 commercial products available for purchase includes leading solutions across 12 different categories—including AI/ML, Database, Monitoring, Security, Storage, Big Data, Developer tools, and more—from ISVs such as Anchore, Cockroach Labs, CognitiveScale, Couchbase, Dynatrace, KubeMQ, MemSQL, MongoDB, and StorageOS.

All products are certified for Red Hat OpenShift and offered with commercial support. Built on the open Kubernetes Operator Framework, they can run on OpenShift like a cloud service, with capabilities like automated install and upgrade, backup, failover and recovery. With one of the largest commercial collections of portable, managed software built on open standards, Red Hat Marketplace is designed to help solve client challenges for hybrid, multicloud environments with features that are purpose-built for DevOps teams, buyers, IT leaders, and CIOs.

New Power in the Customer’s Control

As organizations operate within hybrid cloud environments, they are increasingly concerned about governance and control of the applications running in those environments. To address this concern, the private version—Red Hat Marketplace Select—allows clients to not only provide their teams with easy access to curated, pre-approved software, but also to track usage and spending by departments of all the software deployed across hybrid cloud environments.

Red Hat Marketplace customers are finding specific and strategic ways to take advantage of the marketplace. Anthem Inc. is pioneering personalized, predictive, and preventative solutions through efforts that include models enabled by AI. To accomplish their mission, they require a hybrid cloud platform that allows for secured data transfer between multiple parties. Anthem has been working closely with CognitiveScale, one of the ISVs on Red Hat Marketplace, and is now ready to move into the next phase by collaborating with Red Hat to create one of the first customized marketplaces for themselves through Red Hat Marketplace Select.

Leveraging the Power of Red Hat OpenShift

With automated deployment, Red Hat Marketplace makes software instantly available for deployment on any Red Hat OpenShift cluster. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, enabling portable, cloud-native software to run as a managed service by embedding operational expertise alongside the software itself. Software programs available through Red Hat Marketplace can be deployed across the open hybrid cloud and operate in any environment with minimal set-up and overhead, making management at scale easy. With the integration of the enterprise-grade Kubernetes capabilities within Red Hat OpenShift, organizations can achieve build-once, run-anywhere portability across hybrid cloud platforms.

More About Red Hat Marketplace

Developers can find popular software across a wide range of categories, including AI, database, monitoring, networking, storage, security and more.

With purchases readily accessible on Red Hat OpenShift consoles—in familiar tiles—and continuous 24/7/365 support, developers can have new software up and running smoothly when they need it.

Software is certified for Red Hat OpenShift and built with Kubernetes Operators for built-in management logic, including seamless upgrades and patches, backup and recovery, log processing, scaling and more.

Metering is enabled for all software purchased through the marketplace, providing granular visibility into actual usage and spending patterns, helping to minimize waste and address financial risks associated with end-of-year software audits customers will also now have greater choice of pricing models. Red Hat Marketplace allows products to be offered with hourly pricing, enabling experimentation and agility in early-stage development projects.

Supporting Quotes

Lars Herrmann, senior director, Technology Partnerships, Red Hat

“We believe that removing the operational barriers to deploy and manage new tools and technologies can help organizations become more agile in hybrid multicloud environments. The software available on Red Hat Marketplace is tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift to enable built-in management logic and streamline implementation processes. This helps customers run faster with automated deployments while enjoying the improved scalability, security, and orchestration capabilities of Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications

“In today’s business climate, companies want flexibility to build, manage, and deploy applications to the infrastructure of their choice, and have a seamless experience with their on-premises environments. Enabled by Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Marketplace makes this possible in a simple, efficient, and scalable platform.”

Rajeev Ronanki, senior vice president and chief data officer, Anthem

"We are committed to ushering in a new era of healthcare that profoundly enhances and simplifies our customers' healthcare experience, and having our own Red Hat Marketplace Select environment will play an important role in our digital-first strategy. Enterprise marketplaces are an important component of how organizations will enable their digital strategies in the future because this approach provides companies with a private, developer-centric location to develop innovative products and services. By working with Red Hat, we are able to help shape the marketplace experience for other organizations as they transition to this environment.”

Alan Chhabra, senior vice president, Partners & APAC Sales, MongoDB

“We have millions of developers using our products to deploy to the cloud and modernize their applications. We are always looking to reduce complexities so we can serve them better. Red Hat Marketplace supports the shift we’re seeing to Kubernetes, workload portability, and a cloud-first approach. It allows us to expand our reach to Red Hat OpenShift users and gives them ways to make hybrid cloud management easier."

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

About IBM

For more information about IBM visit, www.ibm.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company or its parent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Media:

John Terrill

Red Hat, Inc.

+1-571-421-8132

jterrill@redhat.com

Deirdre Leahy

IBM

+1-845-863-4552

deirdre.leahy@ibm.com