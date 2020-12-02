Realtor.com Forecasts Sellers Will Get Top Dollar in 2021

SANTA CLARA — 2021 will be a robust sellers market as home prices hit new highs (+5.7%) and buyer competition remains strong despite uncertainty over Covid-19, according to the realtor.com 2021 housing forecast released this week. Inventory is expected to make a slow but steady comeback, which will give buyers some relief. However, increasing interest rates and prices will make affordability a challenge throughout the year.

Realtor.com is forecasting home prices and sales to be up 10.8% in the San Jose metro area.