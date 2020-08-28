Ready to Go on Day One: Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan Students Already Equipped for Success

MESICK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM), an online public-school serving K-12 students around the state is ready to get to work providing Michigan students with the safe and comprehensive education options they need during these historic times.

In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Michigan. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk.

“Families and students need to know there’s a place where they can still work to move their lives forward,” said Mary Moorman, Head of School for HVAM. “Michigan students can get some certainty and continuity here that they may not be getting at other places.”

Since 2016, all HVAM students have had access to a robust curriculum and can attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified online teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, and a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings.

And HVAM is the only online school in Michigan to offer an Early Middle College Program, where high school students can attend a “13th year” of high school, earning valuable college credits and an Associate’s Degree at no cost.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. HVAM’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about HVAM’s programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit hvam.k12.com/.

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Mesick Consolidated Schools that currently serves students in grades K through 12 throughout the state. As part of the Michigan public school system, HVAM is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.

