Raptor Scientific Announces Acquisition of Sensor Concepts, Inc.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raptor Scientific (“Raptor”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sensor Concepts, Inc. (“Sensor Concepts” or the “Company”) as it continues to pursue an aggressive M&A strategy consolidating the highly fragmented Aerospace & Defense testing and measurement product market. Sensor Concepts represents Raptor’s second acquisition in its first year of operation.

The acquisition of Sensor Concepts further expands Raptor’s testing and measurement capabilities and brings the leading Tier II designer and manufacturer of radar cross-section (RCS) instruments and measurement services into its portfolio. The Company manufactures radar cross-section measurement equipment, with an emphasis on radar systems, data reduction and analysis, algorithm development and field measurements, which are used by Aerospace & Defense OEMs and research organizations to develop mission-critical applications for the world’s largest stealth programs, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. The Company’s products are used throughout the lifecycle of stealth assets, starting in R&D and continuing through manufacturing and extending to the operational environment. The entire Sensor Concepts management team will stay with the Company post-closing.

“Sensor Concepts is known as a global leader in Radar Cross Section (RCS), helping to support a number of military platforms and, more importantly, the front-line warfighter,” said Derek Coppinger, CEO of Raptor. “We are very excited to add Sensor Concepts to the Raptor Scientific family; this is an excellent acquisition and further establishes us as a leading Test & Measurement organization.”

The Sensor Concepts team consists of multi-disciplined individuals with expertise in RF/Microwave hardware development and test methodologies, software development including user interface and control, algorithm development and field service. The Company utilizes a cross-discipline approach in order to provide customers with the optimal total system solution. Extensive field measurement experience enables the Company to develop products that work "first time" in challenging field environments, ultimately enabling the Company to thrive in the current "quick reaction" business environment with high-caliber service and consistently on-time deliveries.

“We are extremely proud of the execution of the Raptor management team and their ability to accelerate our growth and testing capabilities through strategic acquisitions,” said Sean Barrette, Partner at L Squared and Raptor Board Member. “Our goal is to be the partner of choice for test & measurement companies when it is time for them to pursue a sale. We continue to be committed to providing the necessary capital to aggressively pursue acquisitions to enhance Raptor’s position as the leading test and measurement company in the Aerospace & Defense industry.”

