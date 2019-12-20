Randstad Germany Supercharges Applicant Management with Bullhorn’s Salesforce Offering

Resumé Management Now Three Times Faster for Randstad Germany

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bullhorn®, the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting organizations transform their business, and Randstad Germany, Germany’s leading human resource consulting firm, have successfully partnered to improve the productivity of 2,000 consultants across 450 branches.

Bullhorn Connexys, an enterprise-level applicant tracking system and CRM built on the Salesforce platform, was chosen by Randstad Germany to improve data management and increase flexibility as part of the company’s growth strategy, replacing parts of its existing SAP system.

The integration, which has been live since the end of March 2019, has already yielded preliminary results, which show significant time savings across six areas. The six key performance indicators measured include candidate creation and qualification, CV generation and management, applicant management, proposal, job creation, and customer data and report activity. Over the past five months, five out of the six measures have seen improvements.

According to the data, the time saved on applicant management is clearly noticeable using Bullhorn’s solution. With a single unified database, consultants can track and trace applicants with greater transparency, resulting in more successful candidate matches. The single data source also captures more data on successful matches, enabling Randstad to run more effectively as one team.

Candidate creation and qualification are more than twice as fast since the Bullhorn integration, freeing up more time for consultants to build stronger relationships and trust with their clients and candidates. Rather than taking 30 minutes while using the previous system, consultants now spend less than 15 minutes on applicant qualification. With more data in the system than before, admin processes become more efficient, allowing consultants to focus on more strategic tasks.

Patrick Wamelink, Program Manager Front Office, Randstad Germany explained the genesis of its work with Bullhorn and the results it has seen. “Bullhorn’s solution has put the data at our fingertips,” said Wamelink. “We are now able to measure end-to-end processes more efficiently because we have much more data upfront in the system, bringing us more actionable information to improve and speed-up more admin-intense processes. It allows our consultants to work faster and more efficiently.”

Ruud Claasz Coockson, Managing Director Global Accounts, Bullhorn is excited about the partnership with Randstad Germany. “As a consultant-focused innovation, Bullhorn is a strong match for Randstad’s ‘tech and touch’ strategy,” said Claasz Coockson. “Better transparency into data insights has significantly improved consultants’ work, while enabling them to retain the human touch with their clients.”

Randstad Germany is on the leading edge of human-centered technology innovation, as evidenced by its “Tech and Touch” digital strategy, which posits that technology should support salespeople and consultants and free their time to enable them to better engage with candidates. “Tech and Touch” encompasses three key promises: transparency, guidance, and proactivity. Bullhorn’s Salesforce offering supports this strategy by automating the consultant workflow and reducing time spent on manual tasks while also providing greater insights into current and future candidate opportunities. The integration also gives consultants a better degree of flexibility and agility in their work.

Randstad Germany’s Wamelink agreed: “Adoption of Bullhorn’s solution was simple and quick. We were able to roll out quickly with positive output after a short training of the consultants. The Bullhorn team understands our business and, alongside the right tech solution, our partnership is off to a strong start.”

