RagingWire to Build Silicon Valley Data Center

SANTA CLARA — RagingWire Data Centers, a data center provider in North America and a subsidiary of Japan’s NTT Communications (NTT Com), has purchased land to develop an earthquake-proof 16 megawatt data center in Santa Clara with the name “California Silicon Valley 1 (SV1) Data Center.”

Planned for opening in July 2020, RagingWire’s SV1 marks the company’s entry into Silicon Valley, which is known as the No. 2 data center market in the United States behind Ashburn, Va., in terms of commissioned power. RagingWire also has significant data center campuses in Ashburn, VA, Dallas, TX, and Sacramento, CA, and has purchased land in Chicago, for a new data center development.

“This is an important milestone in our company’s history,” said RagingWire President and CEO Doug Adams. “With the addition of Silicon Valley to our portfolio, we now have data center options in the top three data center markets – Ashburn, Silicon Valley, and Dallas – plus land for build-to-suit data centers in Chicago, the #4 U.S. data center market, and we are part of the global data center platform of NTT Com in over 20 countries and regions.”

Highly coveted by major IT firms and public cloud providers, new data center space in Santa Clara is also extremely rare. The vacancy rate is less than 8 percent among the more than 30 data centers operating within an area of 3.5 square miles in Santa Clara. To address this demand, RagingWire is now accepting first customer commitments and leases for SV1.

“The supply of wholesale data center space in Silicon Valley is constrained,” said Kelly Morgan, Vice President at 451 Research. “Many providers no longer have room to expand, and it is difficult to find suitable land with the necessary power and environmental characteristics needed to obtain permits. New data center space in Silicon Valley, particularly Santa Clara, is typically leased before it is available and commissioned.”

With SV1, RagingWire is delivering data center space designed for hyperscale cloud companies and large enterprises with the capability for them to customize their data vaults. The 160,000 square-foot, four-story facility is being built on a 3.3 acre site, with 64,000 square feet of data floor space and 16 megawatts of scalable, critical IT power. SV1 is fed by Silicon Valley Power, which has rates that are 25 to 40 percent lower than other Bay Area power companies, is rated in the top 5% in the U.S. for reliability, and has been nationally honored for its renewable energy programs.

A compelling structural attribute of SV1 is its seismic stability system that reduces shocks from earthquakes. This state-of-the-art design utilizes a base isolation system that incorporates a combination of subterranean pendulum isolation and viscous dampers to protect the building and everything inside it.

The same base isolation system was used by RagingWire’s parent company, NTT Com, to save its data centers in Tokyo, Japan from damage during a 9.1-magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011. That event became the costliest natural disaster in history, causing approximately $235 billion of damage, but the NTT Com’s data centers protected with this system were unharmed.

SV1 is designed for flexibility and scale, with options for dedicated electrical and mechanical infrastructure. The facility features a rich ecosystem of connectivity options to major carriers, cloud providers, content networks, and other data centers.

For security, SV1 uses a building-within-a-building design, biometric identification systems, intelligent high-definition video cameras that analyze suspicious behavior, anti-tailgate mantraps, an anti-climb perimeter fence, and a security gate that can stop a 15,000-pound truck traveling at 30 mph.

The new data center will be located less than four miles from San Jose International Airport, less than two miles from the Bayshore Freeway, and less than one mile from the San Tomas Expressway.