Radiologists Have Difficulty Differentiating Between 1.5T MR with Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) and 3T Images During AiCE Challenge

Canon Medical’s AiCE Challenge Results Demonstrate Value of 1.5T MR with AI-Based Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR)

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The powerful Vantage Orian 1.5T MR with Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) technology from Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. delivers high-quality images with high signal-to-noise ratio* — an idea that is put to the test with the AiCE Challenge. The results from the AiCE Challenge are in: whereas 3T images can typically be identified easily when compared to 1.5T images, half of the time respondents had difficulty differentiating between 3T images without AiCE and Orian 1.5T images with AiCE applied**.

“With AiCE on our Vantage Orian 1.5T system, Canon Medical has elevated 1.5T imaging capabilities and allowed clinicians to bring the power of clinically practical AI to routine imaging, resulting in image quality you have to see to believe,” said Jonathan Furuyama, managing director, MR Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “There are many advantages of utilizing 1.5T MR as opposed to 3T systems. 1.5T scanners produce less audible noise, allow for safer imaging of implants and offer lower operational costs — all of which can lead to optimal clinician and patient satisfaction above or at least equal to what a 3T system would provide.”

As part of the AiCE Challenge, radiologists and technologists were asked if they could tell the difference between images taken on the Vantage Orian 1.5T system using AiCE with standard 3T MRI images with the same acquisition protocol for both scanners. The Vantage Orian 1.5T MR system and AiCE, along with an expanded version of the AiCE Challenge, will be showcased at this year’s virtual RSNA annual meeting at Canon Medical’s unique, immersive booth, Nov. 29 – Dec. 5, 2020. Visit: https://us.medical.canon/news/events/rsna/.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

* AiCE provides higher SNR compared to typical low pass filters.

** Data on file. 50 percent of Radiologists chose 1.5T MR with AiCE over 3T during AiCE challenge.

Rachel Miller

(714) 669-7623

rmiller@us.medical.canon