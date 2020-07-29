Radian Launches MyRadian – a New Digital Experience Bringing Valuation & Asset Management Services to One Convenient Location

MyRadian Streamlines User Experience for Customers with Modern Technology Portal

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has announced the launch of MyRadian, a new digital platform for customers to access their Valuation and Asset Management services in one convenient location—all with a single login.

MyRadian allows customers to access the entire suite of Radian Valuation and Asset Management services through a simple, unified user experience. The system is designed to speed up order delivery by streamlining communication and giving customers full visibility into their order status. Key features and capabilities include 24/7 product ordering; ability to review and download deliverables; customized task workflows; secure messaging; and access to software as a service (SaaS) applications.

“We envisioned and created MyRadian as a frictionless way to do business with us and make it easier for our customers to transact with a functional, modern and simple interface,” said Eric Ray, Radian’s Senior EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Co-Head of Real Estate. “MyRadian now serves as a singular digital connection to Radian’s Valuation and Asset Management services, and we plan for it to become our future interaction hub across all Radian products and services.”

Part of Radian’s comprehensive suite of services, Radian Valuation Services provide traditional and automated valuation assessment solutions that leverage proprietary data and analytics to inform and facilitate buying and selling decisions. Radian Asset Management Services offer an array of services and tools for the single-family rental (SFR) asset class and real estate owned (REO) properties that range from proprietary property management technology to the facilitation of a real estate network.

The launch of MyRadian comes on the heels of the company’s redesigned corporate website that serves as the digital experience for the family of Radian companies. The new radian.com is the culmination of a comprehensive rebranding initiative that highlights the company’s ONE Radian approach—uniquely blending many decades of risk management expertise with the power of data, technology and analytics to disrupt the mortgage and real estate landscape.

“We continue to evolve and innovate our approach to better serve our customers,” added CEO Rick Thornberry. “In providing them with easy access to our complete product mix across ONE Radian, the MyRadian portal will further unify our comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services with unparalleled ease, efficiency and accessibility.”

Visit radian.com/MyRadian or WATCH THE VIDEO to learn more.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

