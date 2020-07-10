Rackspace Technology, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rackspace Technology, Inc. (“Rackspace Technology”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Rackspace Technology has applied for listing its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “RXT”. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. are also serving as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are serving as bookrunners for the proposed offering. LionTree Advisors LLC, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Apollo Global Securities, LLC are serving as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282 telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

