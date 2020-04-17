Quotient to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 5, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Quotient will issue a press release and post prepared remarks on the Investor Relations section of the website http://investors.quotient.com. Following the release of financials, management will host a webcasted conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT.

To access the call, please dial (833) 227-5842, or outside the U.S. (647) 689-4069, with Conference ID # 4767778 at least five minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology is the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads – informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data – to millions of shoppers daily. We use our proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. We serve hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold-Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, Cincinnati, New York, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. Visit www.quotient.com for more information.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stacie Clements

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 650-605-4535

ir@quotient.com