Quidel Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenue increased 86% to $201.8 million, from $108.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Total sales of COVID-19 products were $109.0 million.

Reported GAAP EPS of $1.55 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $0.03 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $0.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

Received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Sofia® SARS Antigen FIA for use with Sofia® and Sofia® 2 instruments.

Received EUA from the FDA for Lyra® Direct SARS-CoV-2 Assay.

Repurchased 247,172 shares of Quidel stock for $42.2 million.

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $201.8 million, versus $108.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The 86% increase in sales from the second quarter of 2019 was driven by growth in Rapid Immunoassay and Molecular Diagnostic Solutions product categories, the result of strong demand for the newly launched Sofia® SARS Antigen and Lyra® SARS-CoV-2 tests. This was partially offset by declines in Specialized Diagnostic Solutions and Cardiometabolic Immunoassay revenues. Currency exchange had an unfavorable impact of $0.6 million.

Rapid Immunoassay product revenue increased 270% in the second quarter of 2020 to $80.6 million, primarily due to $56.3 million in revenue for our Sofia SARS Antigen test. Cardiometabolic Immunoassay revenue totaled $54.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decline of 20% from the second quarter of 2019, driven by reduced hospital visits by chest pain patients stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased $51.0 million to $55.2 million due to Lyra® SARS-CoV-2 assay revenue of $52.7 million. Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenue decreased 18% from the second quarter of 2019 to $11.8 million.

“Our strong second quarter results were driven by significant demand for COVID-19 diagnostic products, and reflected our organization's ability to quickly develop and scale diagnostic products that are making a difference in people's lives,” said Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Quidel Corporation. “In the quarter, we also made excellent progress on our product pipeline and on our sourcing and manufacturing capacity initiatives. As a point-of-care diagnostics leader, we are proud to expand access to affordable testing, and provide answers to some of the most vulnerable.”

Gross Profit in the second quarter of 2020 increased to $148.8 million, driven by the demand for the new Sofia SARS Antigen and Lyra SARS-CoV-2 products. In addition, higher volumes contributed to increased manufacturing overhead absorption. Gross margin improvement versus last year was due to the same factors. R&D expense increased by $9.2 million in the second quarter as compared to the same period last year, due primarily to increased spending on Sofia, Savanna and next-generation platform development projects. We also incurred higher material and labor costs associated with COVID-19 product development. Sales and Marketing expense increased by $0.6 million in the quarter, due primarily to increased headcount and higher compensation costs driven by improved performance in the quarter. This was partially offset by reduced travel, meeting and trade show costs due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. G&A expense increased by $2.8 million in the quarter due to higher compensation costs. Acquisition and integration costs of $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were primarily related to the evaluation of new business development opportunities, while acquisition and integration costs of $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 consisted primarily of global operation integration costs.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $12.5 million, as compared with $0.7 million tax benefit in the same quarter last year. The higher tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is a result of higher pre-tax profits and lower proportional discrete tax benefits recorded in 2020 for excess tax benefits of stock-based compensation.

Net income for the second quarter was $67.7 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $81.6 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $376.4 million, versus $256.2 million for the same period in 2019. The 47% increase in sales was driven by greater Rapid Immunoassay and Molecular Diagnostics Solutions revenue associated with COVID-19, as well as a stronger flu season in 2020 versus the prior year. This was partially offset by lower Cardiometabolic Immunoassay revenue. Foreign exchange had a negative impact of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The majority of the foreign currency headwind impacted the Cardiometabolic Immunoassay business.

Rapid Immunoassay product revenue increased 109% in the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $176.5 million. This was led by a 158% growth in Sofia revenue to $140.4 million, while QuickVue sales increased 26% from the same period of 2019 to $34.5 million. Cardiometabolic Immunoassay revenue totaled $108.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Molecular Diagnostic Solutions revenue increased $53.6 million to $63.5 million, led by $53.8 million in revenue growth from Lyra. Specialized Diagnostic Solutions revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $28.2 million.

Gross Profit in the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased to $263.7 million, driven by the demand for the new Sofia SARS Antigen, Lyra SARS-CoV-2 and influenza products, which drove improved product mix. In addition, higher volumes contributed to increased manufacturing overhead absorption. Gross margin improved compared to the same period in the prior year due to the same factors. R&D expense increased by $11.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period last year, due primarily to increased spending on Sofia and next-generation platform development projects, Savanna instrument development costs, higher labor and material costs associated with COVID-19 related product development and higher employee-related costs. Sales and Marketing expense increased by $1.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher employee-related costs, partially offset by reduced travel, meeting and trade show costs due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. G&A expense increased by $3.7 million, primarily due to increased compensation costs from global expansion and improved performance during the current period. The increase was partially offset by lower professional service fees incurred in the period. Acquisition and integration costs of $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily related to the evaluation of new business development opportunities. Acquisition and integration costs of $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 consisted primarily of global operation integration costs.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $107.9 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $26.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $134.3 million, or $3.08 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $54.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company is providing non-GAAP financial information to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, non-cash interest expense, foreign exchange losses and certain non-recurring items on net income and earnings per share as a supplement to its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S., or GAAP.

Management is providing the adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net earnings per share, constant currency revenue and currency revenue growth information for the periods presented because it believes this enhances the comparison of the Company’s financial performance from period-to-period, and to that of its competitors. Constant currency revenue is calculated by translating current period revenues using prior period exchange rates, net of any hedging effect recognized in the current period. Constant currency revenue growth (expressed as a percentage) is calculated by determining the change in current period constant currency revenues over prior period revenues. This press release is not meant to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures is included in this press release as part of the attached financial tables.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, lyme, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio, and to explore exciting employment opportunities, visit quidel.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve material risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many possible events or factors could affect our future financial results and performance, such that our actual results and performance may differ materially from those that may be described or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Differences in actual results and performance may arise as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation, the impact of the novel virus (COVID-19) global pandemic; fluctuations in our operating results resulting from the timing of the onset, length and severity of cold and flu seasons, seasonality, government and media attention focused on influenza and other respiratory or novel viruses and the related potential impact on humans from such viruses, adverse changes in competitive conditions, the reimbursement system currently in place and future changes to that system, changes in economic conditions in our domestic and international markets, lower than anticipated market penetration of our products, the quantity of our product in our distributors’ inventory or distribution channels, changes in the buying patterns of our distributors, and changes in the healthcare market and consolidation of our customer base; our development and protection of proprietary technology rights; our development of new technologies, products and markets; our reliance on sales of our influenza diagnostic tests; our reliance on a limited number of key distributors; our exposure to claims and litigation, including the ongoing litigation between the Company and Beckman Coulter, Inc.; intellectual property risks, including but not limited to, infringement litigation; our need for additional funds to finance our capital or operating needs; the financial soundness of our customers and suppliers; acceptance of our products among physicians and other healthcare providers; competition with other providers of diagnostic products; adverse actions or delays in new product reviews or related to currently-marketed products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) or other regulatory authorities or loss of any previously received regulatory approvals or clearances; changes in government policies; costs of or our failure to comply with government regulations in addition to FDA regulations; compliance with government regulations relating to the handling, storage and disposal of hazardous substances; third-party reimbursement policies; our failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to billing and payment for healthcare services; our ability to meet demand for our products; interruptions in our supply of raw materials; product defects; business risks not covered by insurance; failures in our information technology or storage systems; our exposure to cyber-based attacks and security breaches; competition for and loss of management and key personnel; international risks, including but not limited to, compliance with multiple product registration requirements, compliance with U.S. and foreign import/export laws, tariffs, exposure to currency exchange fluctuations and foreign currency exchange risk sharing arrangements, longer payment cycles, lower selling prices and greater difficulty in collecting accounts receivable, reduced protection of intellectual property rights, political and economic instability, increased financial accounting and reporting burdens. taxes, and diversion of lower priced international products into U.S. markets; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities or assessments; our ability to manage our growth strategy and identify and integrate acquired companies or technologies; risks relating to the acquisition and integration of the Triage and BNP Businesses; that we may have to write off goodwill relating to our acquisitions; the level of our indebtedness and deferred payment obligations; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet our debt service and deferred payment obligations; that we may incur additional indebtedness; that the Senior Credit Facility is secured by substantially all of our assets; the agreements for our indebtedness place operating and financial restrictions on the Company; that an event of default could trigger acceleration of our outstanding indebtedness; increases in interest rate relating to our variable rate debt; dilution resulting from future sales of our equity; volatility in our stock price; provisions in our charter documents, Delaware law and the indenture governing our Convertible Senior Notes that might delay or impede stockholder actions with respect to business combinations or similar transactions; and our intention of not paying dividends. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “might,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “strategy,” “future,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. The risks described in reports and registration statements that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, should be carefully considered. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision or update of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

QUIDEL CORPORATION (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Consolidated Statements of Operations: 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 201,754 $ 108,252 Cost of sales 53,003 49,073 Gross profit 148,751 59,179 Research and development 20,970 11,723 Sales and marketing 27,567 26,926 General and administrative 15,679 12,876 Acquisition and integration costs 872 1,836 Total operating expenses 65,088 53,361 Operating income 83,663 5,818 Other expense, net Interest and other expense, net (3,467 ) (4,505 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (748 ) Total other expense, net (3,467 ) (5,253 ) Income before income taxes 80,196 565 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 12,544 (705 ) Net income $ 67,652 $ 1,270 Basic earnings per share $ 1.61 $ 0.03 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 0.03 Shares used in basic per share calculation 42,117 40,209 Shares used in diluted per share calculation 43,746 41,429 Gross profit as a % of total revenues 74 % 55 % Research and development as a % of total revenues 10 % 11 % Sales and marketing as a % of total revenues 14 % 25 % General and administrative as a % of total revenues 8 % 12 % Consolidated net revenues by product category are as follows: Rapid Immunoassay $ 80,606 $ 21,772 Cardiometabolic Immunoassay 54,191 67,982 Specialized Diagnostic Solutions 11,780 14,286 Molecular Diagnostic Solutions 55,177 4,212 Total revenues $ 201,754 $ 108,252 Condensed balance sheet data: 6/30/2020 12/31/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,589 $ 52,775 Accounts receivable, net $ 111,027 $ 94,496 Inventories $ 92,618 $ 58,086 Total assets $ 972,931 $ 910,867 Short-term debt $ 40,616 $ 13,135 Long-term debt $ 4,113 $ 4,375 Stockholders’ equity $ 611,709 $ 559,820

QUIDEL CORPORATION (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Six months ended June 30, Consolidated Statements of Operations: 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 376,407 $ 256,220 Cost of sales 112,665 106,114 Gross profit 263,742 150,106 Research and development 37,349 25,653 Sales and marketing 58,305 56,515 General and administrative 30,011 26,307 Acquisition and integration costs 2,786 4,660 Total operating expenses 128,451 113,135 Operating income 135,291 36,971 Other expense, net Interest and other expense, net (6,274 ) (9,087 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (748 ) Total other expense, net (6,274 ) (9,835 ) Income before income taxes 129,017 27,136 Provision for income taxes 21,128 1,022 Net income $ 107,889 $ 26,114 Basic earnings per share $ 2.56 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.48 $ 0.65 Shares used in basic per share calculation 42,086 39,957 Shares used in diluted per share calculation 43,574 42,315 Gross profit as a % of total revenues 70 % 59 % Research and development as a % of total revenues 10 % 10 % Sales and marketing as a % of total revenues 15 % 22 % General and administrative as a % of total revenues 8 % 10 % Consolidated net revenues by product category are as follows: Rapid Immunoassay $ 176,536 $ 84,266 Cardiometabolic Immunoassay 108,092 133,854 Specialized Diagnostic Solutions 28,239 28,140 Molecular Diagnostic Solutions 63,540 9,960 Total revenues $ 376,407 $ 256,220

QUIDEL CORPORATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Gross Profit Operating Income Net Income Diluted EPS 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Financial Results $ 148,751 $ 59,179 $ 83,663 $ 5,818 $ 67,652 $ 1,270 Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes, net of tax 179 — Net income used for diluted earnings per share, if-converted method 67,831 1,270 $ 1.55 $ 0.03 Adjustments: Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes (a) — 862 Non-cash stock compensation expense 435 262 5,130 3,372 5,130 3,372 Amortization of intangibles 1,905 1,926 7,041 6,967 7,041 6,967 Amortization of debt issuance costs on credit facility 101 101 Non-cash interest expense for deferred consideration 1,717 2,161 Loss on extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes — 748 Change in fair value of acquisition contingencies 848 626 848 626 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - Convertible Senior Note 1,084 — Acquisition and integration costs 872 1,836 872 1,836 Foreign exchange loss 146 776 Income tax impact of adjustments (b) (3,218 ) (3,315 ) Adjusted (c) $ 151,091 $ 61,367 $ 97,554 $ 18,619 $ 81,552 $ 15,404 $ 1.86 $ 0.36

(a) Interest expense on Convertible Senior Notes and related tax impact are not adjusted for the purposes of calculated GAAP diluted earnings per share as the Convertible Notes are anti-dilutive.

(b) Income tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above and reflects an effective tax rate of 19% for 2020 and 2019.

(c) Adjusted net earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was calculated using an adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 43.

