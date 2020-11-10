Quest Acquires Quadrotech to Strengthen Management and Migration Solutions for Microsoft 365 as User Adoption Soars

Quadrotech adds new solutions to manage Microsoft 365 / Office 365 including reporting, license lifecycle management, delegation and policy control

Advanced Office 365 multi-tenant management capabilities from Quadrotech Nova will enable Quest to better support Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

Longtime partnership between Quadrotech and Quest fuels integration as two migration titans come together to strengthen Quest’s migration leadership position

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quest Software, a global systems management and security software provider, today announced the acquisition of Quadrotech, strengthening Quest’s position as the premier vendor for modernizing Microsoft environments. Since 2011, Quadrotech has been a leading software provider offering management and migration solutions for Microsoft 365 / Office 365, filling major needs for organizations as Office 365 adoption soars during the shift to remote work. Quadrotech solutions will add significant value to Quest’s offering, including new Office 365 multi-tenant management capabilities for customers and MSPs and better alignment on enhanced migration offerings.

With 30 years of experience, Quest’s Microsoft Platform Management solutions are the go-to for customers seeking to migrate, manage and secure their Microsoft environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid. Already a longtime Quadrotech partner, Quest will incorporate Quadrotech solutions into its Microsoft Platform Management business unit, which also includes the recently acquired Binary Tree portfolio. (See Binary Tree news here.)

“Each day, Quest enables tens of thousands of IT organizations worldwide to navigate strategic efforts that make their organizations more efficient and effective, and Quest’s acquisition of Quadrotech enhances these offerings as those customers rely more and more on Office 365,” said Patrick Nichols, CEO of Quest. “Quest is intent on increasing investment in our core products, all with the goal to better serve our customers and both Quadrotech and Binary Tree are milestones in that strategy, allowing us to deliver one of the strongest industry platforms in migration and management.”

Office 365 has emerged as a critical application suite for the modern workplace as organizations rapidly deploy new cloud-based productivity tools to empower the workforce of today as well as the future. Office 365 workloads such Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive for Business and Exchange are vital to office operations, especially with the increasing popularity of remote work. According to Microsoft, users worldwide spent more than 30 billion minutes collaborating through Microsoft 365 apps in a single day during the third quarter of 2020.

“Quest and Quadrotech have enjoyed a close synergy for a long time, with our mutual focus areas on customer success and innovation in the Microsoft space and we look forward to coming onboard to Quest and extending this strong partnership,” said Thomas Madsen, CEO of Quadrotech. “With the overwhelming interest in Office 365 as a lynchpin application for business, Quest and Quadrotech’s combined offerings and expertise can support even the most complicated customer Office 365 deployment and management challenges.”

Business and Technology Fit to Benefit Customers & Partners

For several reasons, Quest’s acquisition of Quadrotech will benefit customers and partners and aid in addressing significant strategic challenges. Among the reasons:

Leading Office 365 Management Capabilities

Quadrotech Nova is a SaaS platform that will help organizations boost user adoption of Office 365 and gain deeper operational visibility and control with integrated reporting, license lifecycle management, delegation and policy control. IT help desk staffs will be able to manage large, complex and multi-tenant environments, achieving greater first-call resolution.

Advanced Multi-tenant Management for Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

Quadrotech Nova’s unique multi-tenant management capabilities are ideal for Quest’s growing partner community. MSPs benefit from integrated management services that make it easier and more efficient to manage multiple Office 365 environments.

Alignment on Enhanced Migration Offerings

Quest and Quadrotech have partnered for more than five years offering email archive and PST migrations to Office 365. Each organization is already aligned to help customers with their next migration.

Quadrotech also sponsors and hosts Practical365.com, a community where Microsoft MVPs and subject matter experts provide relevant, actionable advice on all things Office 365. The expert insight and contributions from Practical365.com will be a perfect complement to The Experts Conference (TEC), an annual Microsoft training event sponsored by Quest that provides practical Active Directory and Office 365 education. This year, TEC 2020 will be held virtually, and for free, on November 17-18. Visit TheExpertsConference.com to register.

“This acquisition adds more than just technology. Quadrotech hosts Practical365.com, which already has a large community following and will serve as an incredibly useful resource for Quest customers looking for real-world tips and best practices around Office 365, Teams, SharePoint, PowerShell, Azure and more,” said Michael Tweddle, President of Quest’s Microsoft Platform Management business unit.

Terms of the Transaction

Terms of the transaction, which has closed, were not disclosed.

About Quest

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management, to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cyber security resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

