Quanterix’ Ultra-Sensitive Simoa Technology Demonstrates Promise for COVID-19 Acute Care, Immune Response Monitoring and Treatment

Powering Precision Health (PPH) Think Tank convenes 500+ attendees, including top physicians from the pandemic frontlines, to discuss Simoa-enabled biomarker strategies and studies currently underway

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company revolutionizing digital biomarkers, joined forces with PPH in the fight against COVID-19. The first session, in a series of Think Tank Webinars designed to stimulate and catalyze biomarker innovations, was held on April 2, 2020 with world leading virology and epidemiology experts. This follows closely behind the company’s recent disclosure of its safety-first resiliency plan; the introduction of a robust set of products, applications and services directly aimed at supporting COVID-19 investigators.

“Bringing together the top global frontline physicians and thought leaders from the hot zones in the infectious disease field to exchange ideas and best practices for COVID-19 research and patient studies is invaluable in the current war against COVID-19 and protection against future pandemics,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, Quanterix and Founder, Powering Precision Health. “These exchanges are vital to accelerate investments in developing and distributing the most important biomarker menu for combating the virus. In this session, it became clear how impactful measuring cytokine dysregulation early and often is to understanding host innate immune response and to enable patient stratification, outcome prediction, drug target identification and drug efficacy assessments. Simoa’s sensitivity is enabling researchers to measure the immune response in ways that are unlocking key learnings in the battle."

The inaugural webinar, “Highly Sensitive Multiplex Test to Monitor the Immune Response to Viral Infection,” provided an orientation of the disruptive Simoa® technology, featured insights from several researchers actively researching COVID-19 patients in Europe and U.S., and highlighted numerous ongoing collaborations across the globe. The virtual panel discussion shared how researchers, pharmaceutical companies and clinicians are leveraging Quanterix’ industry leading sensitivity.

Together, these collaborators are exploring ways to optimize surveillance of immune response to SARS-CoV-2 by measuring key cytokines and chemokines with sensitivity and precision. Emerging research suggests that tools for assessing Type I interferon (IFN-α), which is considered to be one of the earliest indicators of risk for deregulation of the inflammatory response and cytokine storm, and IL-6 and several other pro-inflammatory biomarkers are among the most pressing. Various collaborations are underway to deploy existing Simoa cytokine assay panels to study COVID-19, some of which can detect up to 10 different cytokines simultaneously. These partnerships also seek to evolve new assays with augmented multiplexed capabilities for more granular stratification of cytokine levels in patients and measure critical biomarkers of damage to neurological and cardiovascular systems.

The company is also investigating the potential to apply the unrivaled sensitivity of its Simoa technology to SARS-Cov-2 antibody detection. Heralded as one of the most promising strategies for true containment of COVID-19, antibody tests are being developed at breakneck speeds. Serological antibody testing can provide information about true prevalence of COVID-19, enable ‘return-to-work’ paradigm, and serve as a complementary tool for diagnosis, alongside viral detection methods. There is opportunity to expand the reach and impact of Simoa technology into early viral antigen detection and serology testing. Simoa’s ultra-sensitive testing platforms could also be explored as a way to generate reliable results from less invasive testing, such as dried blood spots, nasal swabs and saliva-based tests. Quanterix is actively pursuing collaborations and studies in this area to understand how the sensitivity and specificity of Simoa could enhance antibody production measurements.

Quanterix is actively working with researchers in all the critical hot zones seeking ways to evaluate viral status, rapidly ascertain immune response to preempt life-threatening cytokine storms and determine viral resistance through antibody testing. The key to these collaborations is exploiting Simoa’s current menu and exquisite sensitivity, multiplexed assays and unique homebrew capabilities for custom assay development.

Learn more about how you can get involved with Powering Precision Health: https://poweringprecisionhealth.org/

Further details on Quanterix’ infectious disease offerings and educational resources can be accessed here: https://www.quanterix.com/therapeutic-areas/infectious-disease.

For more information on CLIA-certified Accelerator Lab services visit: https://www.quanterix.com/simoa-accelerator-laboratory.

Details on the company’s homebrew services for developing customer Simoa assays are available here: https://www.quanterix.com/products-technology/homebrew.

COVID-19 investigators with questions about Simoa or who are in need of testing support are encouraged to contact our team at: https://www.quanterix.com/contact.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

