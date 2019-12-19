Quanergy Unveils Industry’s First Solid State LiDAR-Based Access Control and People Counter Products for Security and Smart Spaces Applications

LiDAR-based Flow Management platform enables a broad range of applications for smart spaces and security initiatives including end-to-end solutions for retail, stadiums, airports, offices, museums, and government facilities, addressing a $850M+ global market

100% Solid State LiDAR without any moving parts provides strong reliability and immunity to vibrations

98% detection rate provides higher accuracy, privacy and operational range than cameras and infrared or thermal sensors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3D--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart perception solutions, today unveiled the industry-first solid state LiDAR-based Access Control and People Counter products for physical security and smart space applications. The new product line features Quanergy’s 3D AI-powered perception software, QORTEX™, combined with the S3-2, the industry’s first 100% solid state LiDAR sensor for building access control and people counting. Quanergy’s S3 solid state family of compact LiDAR sensors contains no moving or vibrating parts, enabling higher performance, longevity and cost efficiency while requiring less power than other technologies.

Quanergy Flow Management™ platform, which in addition to QORTEX™ Access Control and QORTEX™ People Counter includes QORTEX™ DTC and QORTEX’s rich set of APIs, enables the development of sophisticated solutions for retail, airports, public venues, commercial and government buildings, and industrial warehouses.

“Enterprise and government organizations alike are looking to increase the security of their critical assets, and optimize the flow of people in very large and challenging environments while preserving people's privacy and leveraging their existing security and operational environments,” said Enzo Signore, CMO of Quanergy. “For this reason, we have designed the Quanergy Flow Management platform to enable end-users, systems integrators, and application developers to build advanced solutions for security and smart spaces.”

“LiDAR technology is a key enabler for a broad range of Security and Smart Spaces applications around the world,” said Preeti Wadhwani, Assistant Manager at Global Market Insights. “Quanergy Flow Management platform, including its new QORTEX Access Control and QORTEX People Counter products, can address a global market estimated at $876M in 2025, projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.7% from 2019 to 2025.”

The patent-pending QORTEX Access Control and QORTEX People Counter products provide 98% detection accuracy in some of the most challenging use cases and environments. Thanks to its machine-learning perception software, its ability to work in all lighting conditions and to provide zero PII (Personally Identifiable Information) risk that protects individual privacy, QORTEX Access Control and QORTEX People Counter offer a higher degree of accuracy, privacy and operational range than other technologies such as cameras and infrared or thermal sensors, and can be used across a broad range of applications:

QORTEX Access Control is a system well suited for high security, building applications, such as governmental and commercial buildings that require a high level of accuracy and a low rate of false alarms. The product, when integrated with badging and biometric access systems, offers sophisticated technology to block tailgaters and ensure that only authorized personnel enters secure areas.

QORTEX People Counter provides accurate data that can be analyzed to better understand people and crowd flow within smart buildings. The data produced can be used to determine room, floor, or building occupancy and foot traffic for a variety of purposes, including more efficient energy use and workspace utilization. It can also help optimize resources dedicated to cleaning or serving areas in public locations such as airports or stadiums. In retail shopping malls, analysis of foot traffic and customer entry and exit data can be used to help draw conclusions around optimal shopping hours and facilitate store planning.

Quantum IT, one of Quanergy’s partners, is currently deploying QORTEX People Counter at an iconic stadium in Australia to help improve customer experience through monitoring queue length and people counting, while simultaneously providing great insights around the correlation of ticket sales and food and beverage operations. “We strive to create customer-centric solutions that address specific needs of customers,” said Mark O’Reilly, the Head of Innovation for Quantum IT. “The QORTEX Access Control and People Counter products are a key part of the design of various solutions, as they provide highly accurate, reliable and scalable technology that fits the needs of our customers.”

Quanergy will be showcasing the new S3-2 sensor at their booth (#9329) located at Vehicle Mobility Hall during CES 2020, demoing the QORTEX People Counting solution to track real-time traffic flow on the showroom floor. To learn more about Quanergy’s new solid state LiDAR-based Flow Management product line or request samples, please contact the sales team at sales@quanergy.com

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

