QLess Partners with Government Agencies in California to Protect Public Health Through Digital Line Management

AI-driven mobile tool encourages social distancing by reducing the risk of contact

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As government offices struggle to operate while preventing the spread of COVID-19, the City of South Gate City Hall and the City of San Joaquin recently adopted the QLess customer interaction management (CIM) tool to virtually eliminate the need for lines and waiting rooms, helping government employees serve the public responsibly. QLess enables virtual check-ins through a dedicated online portal with real-time SMS updates about an individual’s place in line and expected wait times. By enabling mobile or home waiting, organizations can support government-mandated and voluntary social distancing efforts.

With over 6.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, countries everywhere have enacted necessary measures to prevent further infections. Social distancing is now a common practice, with many administrative offices and agencies asking individuals to maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other or to simply stay at home. For essential services, this can create unique challenges because of security and health concerns.

“Government agencies face complex issues when it comes to managing customer flow,” says CEO Kevin Grauman. “Our system is used by hundreds of organizations in many industries, and is perfectly positioned to help solve the logistics of social distancing. QLess virtually eliminates lines (and crowded waiting rooms), while allowing government staff to continue to serve the public.”

For more information about solutions by QLess for customer interaction management in the essential services sectors, please visit http://info.qless.com/blog/qless-coronavirus-solutions.

