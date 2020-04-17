QAD to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB), a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies, will announce financial results for its fiscal year 2021 first quarter after the close of regular trading hours on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The company will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time / 2 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss the company’s financial performance.

Investment professionals are invited to participate in the live call by dialing 1 (844) 739-3990 (toll free) or 1 (412) 317-5719 (international) to join the call. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at QAD’s Web site at www.qad.com, where it will be archived for one year.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through midnight June 4, 2020 by dialing 1 (877) 344-7529 (toll free US) or 1 (412) 317-0088 (international). Enter the Replay Access Code 10142652.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, packaging, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 29 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Kara Bellamy

Chief Accounting Officer

805.566.6100

investor@qad.com

Laurie Berman

Pondel Wilkinson, Inc.

310.279.5980

lberman@pondel.com