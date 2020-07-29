PTC’s Windchill SaaS Chosen to Serve as Backbone for U.S. Navy Digital Transformation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalTransformation--PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that the U.S. Navy has selected PTC’s Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) Software as a Service (SaaS) offering to support its Model Based Product Support (MBPS) digital transformation initiatives, which is aimed at improving the Navy’s operational readiness.

The project, launching in PTC’s fourth fiscal quarter, will enable the U.S. Navy to unify legacy systems and a myriad of repositories, and, ultimately, to support more than fifteen thousand users, an expansive supplier network, and a vast fleet of ships and submarines. Following an extensive evaluation process, the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), a branch of the U.S. Navy, selected Windchill over a broad range of other solutions. Key determinants in NAVSEA’s selection included the technological prowess, certified cloud infrastructure, powerful collaboration capabilities, and comprehensive workflow of the Windchill SaaS solution.

The Windchill SaaS solution for the U.S. Navy will provide FEDRAMP and Department of Defense Impact Level 5 security compliance and enable the Navy to optimize lifecycle costs and maximize operational availability by providing enterprise product data and readiness analytic services comprised of three primary capabilities:

Navy Product Data Management (NPDM) – Manage multiple configurations, and sustain and provide enterprise access to all components of legacy and future standards-based Navy Weapon System Technical Data Packages (TDP).

Manage multiple configurations, and sustain and provide enterprise access to all components of legacy and future standards-based Navy Weapon System Technical Data Packages (TDP). Navy Common Readiness Model (NCRM) – Analyze, report, predict, and optimize weapon system readiness and O & S cost throughout the lifecycle.

Analyze, report, predict, and optimize weapon system readiness and O & S cost throughout the lifecycle. Navy Data Acquisition Requirements Tool (NDART) – Standardize common data, requirements, and acquisition approaches to procure technical and product data.

Windchill, the industry-leading PLM application suite, provides a consolidated, up-to-date digital thread of product information, including connected data. Windchill’s highly configurable out-of-the-box applications enable customers to become more agile with fast access to up-to-date product information required at any given time. With Windchill, users across the value chain are able to interact with data dynamically in 3D – both on a screen and through augmented reality. Through deployment options including cloud and on-premises, Windchill has the flexibility, performance, and scale that companies require to be industry leaders. As a result of its award-winning capabilities, Windchill has been continuously recognized by independent analyst firms.

“The selection of Windchill represents an exciting shift for the Navy to move from building custom software to using best-in-class commercial solutions. With Windchill, the Navy will be able to reduce costs, accelerate innovation, and enhance collaboration,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “We are honored that our technology will be supporting the Navy as it modernizes its mission critical technology infrastructure.”

