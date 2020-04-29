PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Carlos Dominguez to Board of Directors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced the appointment of Carlos Dominguez to its board of directors effective April 29, 2020. Dominguez joins the board as an independent director.

A seasoned technology veteran with over 30 years of industry experience, Dominguez is president of Sprinklr, a global, social-media-management company.

Prior to joining Sprinklr, Dominguez spent 22 years at Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) where he served in a variety of executive roles, evangelized Cisco’s vision and strategy on behalf of the CEO and solidified the company’s strategy and dominance in strategic markets. Before his time at Cisco, Dominguez held management positions at Timeplex, Inc. and New Jersey Bell/Bell Atlanticom.

In addition to PROS, Dominguez serves on the boards of directors of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) and Sprinklr.

“Carlos is an outstanding addition to the PROS board,” said PROS Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Bill Russell. “He brings significant depth of experience as an executive and independent director for technology organizations that have charted ambitious growth plans and successfully created greater shareholder value.”

“I am honored to have Carlos join our team, particularly during this unprecedented time when all businesses are quickly redefining the future,” said PROS President and CEO Andres Reiner. “Today more than ever, businesses need to embrace digital selling much faster and more holistically. Carlos’ deep expertise, along with his commitment to fostering diversity of thought and opinion, is a welcomed addition to how we successfully accelerate customers’ transformations to a world now dominated by virtual selling and eCommerce.”

“I have admired PROS for its track record of AI innovation and committed leadership team, and I am excited to join their board,” said Dominguez. “Our current market realities highlight the criticality of digital transformation at the point in which you meet your customer – in the sales process. PROS is central to that market conversation now more than ever. I look forward to applying my experience and expertise to help the company further accelerate its growth plans while creating long-term customer and shareholder value.”

