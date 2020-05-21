Productiv Named a May 2020 Cool Vendor in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in the Digital Workplace Report

Report recognizes innovative, impactful, and intriguing vendors, products and services

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Productiv, the leading enterprise SaaS Management Platform, today announced the company has been named a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s May 2020 Cool Vendors in the Digital Workplace report1.

According to Gartner, “Gartner’s definition of a Cool Vendor is a small company offering a technology or service that is: innovative — enables users to do things they couldn’t do before, impactful — has or will have a business impact — not just technology for its own sake, and intriguing — has caught Gartner’s interest during the past six months.”2

According to the report, “Inability to drive enablement and cultural change continues to be the primary barrier to scaling the digital workplace.” The report goes on to recommend that “Application leaders for the digital workplace who are seeking to improve enablement of digital workplace applications should: quantify and improve digital dexterity by defining, measuring and monitoring key metrics for digital workplace application enablement and engagement.1”

Productiv provides the full picture on every facet of your SaaS portfolio. By going beyond login activity, Productiv precisely defines application engagement down to the user- and feature-level. Automated workflows and deep analytics enable smarter renewal decisions, more intelligent license allocations, and stronger application adoption, ultimately maximizing both application value and the employee experience.

“Productiv’s mission is to help modern CIOs make smart, data-driven decisions about their SaaS investments to increase productivity and improve collaboration. We believe Productiv’s recognition as a Cool Vendor is further validation of our efforts to enable enterprises to unlock the business value of their SaaS applications with engagement-based insights,” said Jody Shapiro, co-founder and CEO, Productiv. “Today’s business climate has made remote collaboration and measuring the effectiveness of business technology a top-line enterprise priority. Productiv’s SaaS Management Platform produces meaningful insights that help IT leaders understand how employees engage with software to work and collaborate, which applications are driving productivity, and which are not. When enterprises can standardize on the right SaaS applications, it strengthens collaboration, productivity, as well as the overall bottom line.”

Gartner subscribers can access the report here.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Productiv

Productiv is the leading enterprise SaaS Management Platform that provides the full picture on every facet of your SaaS portfolio. Productiv enables smarter renewal decisions, more intelligent license allocations, and stronger application adoption through automated workflows and deep analytics. Backed by Accel, Norwest Venture Partners, and Okta Ventures, and founded by veterans from Amazon, Google, and LinkedIn, we help IT leaders at enterprises like Fox, Uber, Equinix, Okta, and Apttus improve the employee software experience and maximize application value.

1 Gartner, “Cool Vendors in the Digital Workplace,” Lane Severson, Melissa Hilbert, Craig Roth, Matt Cain, Manjunath Bhat, Stephen Emmott, May 12, 2020

2 Gartner “Cool Vendors — Action, Not Just Reaction, Is Key to Coolness: A Gartner Trend Insight Report,” Daryl Plummer, Janelle Hill, Rita Sallam, Adrian Leow, May 30, 2019

Media Contact

Becky Quinlan

Offleash for Productiv

productiv@offleashpr.com