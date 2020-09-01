Prodoscore Announces New Reseller Agreement With Access One

Partnership with industry-leading Managed Services Provider expands reach of Prodoscore’s workforce productivity solution among small and midsize businesses

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#remotework--Prodoscore, a leader in employee visibility and productivity software, today announced a reseller agreement with Access One, a premier managed services provider that customizes business technology solutions for voice, data, IT and cloud-based solutions. This alignment between two of the companies at the forefront of supporting remote workforces will deliver a more comprehensive technology infrastructure and workforce management SaaS solution to customers serviced by Access One. And, Prodoscore will further enhance its market-leading position for streamlining the employee experience in organizations across the United States and abroad.

Customers of Access One can now use Prodoscore’s solution as a strategic business advantage for managing the performance of their distributed remote workforces, as well as onsite teams. With detailed insights about employee productivity, company leaders can assess and improve business efficiencies on their path to digital transformation. The solution also includes virtual collaboration features to foster employee business creativity and innovation. Together, the companies are helping businesses access the technology required for accelerated digital transformation and a long-term plan for serving remote workforces.

“Access One has worked with thousands of businesses over the years. We recognize that each one requires a tailored technology solution,” said Derrick Havis, President of Access One. “Aligning with Prodoscore via our new partnership agreement provides a valuable workforce SaaS solution that will help our small and midsize customers maximize employee visibility and significantly enhance productivity for increased growth.”

Prodoscore’s software streamlines the management of employees both in-office and remote by generating business intelligence and actionable insights into employee productivity through one simple score. The solution helps companies measure, understand and improve employee productivity across companies of all sizes worldwide.

“We are excited to partner with Access One and have them join our community of resellers,” said Thomas M. Moran, Chief Channel Officer of Prodoscore. “Their customers can now use our workforce productivity solution to help increase business growth and reach a new level of competitive advantage. This partnership also significantly expands Prodoscore’s reach into the growing small and midsize business segments.”

About Access One

Access One is a leading technology services and communications provider with a focus on translating a complex technology landscape into effective solutions and successful outcomes for businesses. Founded 27 years ago, Access One’s mission is to provide the best client experience in technology services. The company’s goal is to be a trusted advisor to its clients – providing world-class technology solutions that drive successful businesses. For more information, visit https://www.accessoneinc.com.

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is a company dedicated to empowering teams to be more effective and productive, validated with improved sales performance and time management metrics. By providing visibility into employee activities through a single, easy-to-understand productivity score, a “prodoscore” is calculated to improve workforce productivity. Prodoscore works seamlessly with Google Cloud apps, Office365, CRM systems, and VoIP calling platforms, allowing it to be quickly implemented and maintained. Learn more at prodoscore.com.

Alessandra Nagy

714.310.4439

Alessandra@bospar.com