ProctorU Proposes Student Bill of Rights for Remote and Digital Work

HOOVER, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ProctorU announced it has released a Student Bill of Rights in support of academic honesty, privacy, and data security for students who complete remote and digital academic work or assessments. The Student Bill of Rights for Remote and Digital Work, first drafted by ProctorU with input from faculty and academic leaders, is now available for public review and comment from interested parties. Click to Tweet.

“This is an unprecedented time when millions of students have been pushed into remote learning almost overnight. Naturally, there are going to be adjustments going forward,” said Dr. Amy Smith, Chief Learning Officer of Straighterline, Inc, a college readiness company offering online general education courses. “This Bill of Rights is a worthy start to establishing baseline rights students can expect for online assessment submission, evaluation, tracking, and storage procedures. I look forward to being a part of its evolution.”

“Taking a test or doing work online should be no different than doing that same work in person, in a classroom,” said Scott McFarland, CEO of ProctorU. “There’s no reason students should feel their work is more at risk, that the integrity standards are any different or that they have to surrender any more privacy to be online. Students should be protected in all of those areas.”

The Student Bill of Rights for Remote and Digital Work delineates seven areas of rights and expectations for students related to their schools, testing proctors and providers, their fellow students and others. These are:

The right to have questions answered The expectation that a student’s work is presumed honest and accurate That entities engaged in remote academic work or assessments are compliant with laws and regulations related to student privacy and student data The right to review and understand policies protecting students and their work The right to review and understand policies that keep a student from being disadvantaged by the misconduct of others The right to understand why data is collected and retained and whether it is disseminated The expectation that data collection is specific and limited

“All students, online and otherwise, should expect that there are set policies for integrity and privacy and that those policies are designed and used to protect their work, the value of their learning and their privacy,” McFarland said. “But more than that, students should be able to see those policies, understand them, and make good decisions. It all starts with open and clear communication.”

Find the Student Bill of Rights at StudentTestingRights.org. Input is welcome and those wishing to be involved in a coalition may express that desire on the “contact us” page or via email at info@StudentTestingRights.org.

