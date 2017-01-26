Printful.com Domain Sold for $100,000

How much is a domain name worth? Well it depends on who is buying and how useful the name could be for business.

Printful is a print-on-demand drop shipping company that prints and ships print products for ecommerce retailers. It announced the purchase of the printful.com domain for $100,000.

Printful features a custom API and direct integrations with popular ecommerce platforms to automate the order process. Its fulfillment centers are in California and North Carolina, and its head office is based in Latvia, Europe.

“Incorporating Printful is a step toward our goal of going public on the U.S. stock exchange by 2020 and will help us raise investment capital. We decided to change our domain to better build our brand – we’re Printful, not The Printful, and our domain name needs to reflect that,” says Davis Siksnans, CEO of Printful.

Printful was founded in 2013 and has grown exponentially every year since. In 2017, it has over 11,000 active users, 200 product variations, and more than 300 employees across all locations.

The company is registered in Delaware.