Preferred Apartment Communities to Provide $137 Million Loan for SJ Development

Preferred Apartment Communities announced that it closed on a loan investment of up to $137.5 million for a new real estate development in Silicon Valley.

The investment is in connection with the development of a 551-unit Class A multifamily community with approximately 39,000 square feet of retail space in San Jose. The property is located near US Highway 101 within the Market Park San Jose master-planned community next to the new Berryessa BART transit station, a walking distance train station that will connect the project to the entire San Francisco Bay area. The owner of the property is a joint venture between Western National Group and Anchor Real Estate Capital.