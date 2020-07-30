BusinessWire

Precision Op Amp from Diodes Incorporated Features Ultra-Low Input Offset Voltage and Low Noise

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Precision Op Amp from Diodes Incorporated Features Ultra-Low Input Offset Voltage and Low Noise

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChooseDiodesInc--Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) today announced its first precision operational amplifier. The AS2333 uses chopper stabilization to achieve ultra-low input offset voltage of 8µV (typical) and near-zero drift (0.02µV/degree C, typical) over time and temperature. The chopper stabilization also addresses low frequency 1/f noise and offset voltage crossover distortion. Typical applications for the AS2333 include transducers, medical equipment, chemical detectors, and handheld test instruments.


The AS2333 features a typical common-mode rejection ratio of 120dB and a typical open loop gain of 130dB useful for small signal sensors that measure parameters such as pressure, sound, light, temperature, voltage, and current. As many applications have very low output signals, they require precision amplification with low offset and low noise.

The high precision, dual channel amplifier also features high impedance inputs with a common-mode range 100mV beyond the supplies and an output swing that is within 50mV of the rails. Features for battery-operated applications include a typical quiescent current of 12μA and supplies as low as 1.8V (±0.9V).

The AS2333 is available in SO-8 and MSOP-8 packages priced at $0.38 in 2500 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.Diodes.com.


Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated
Emily Yang
VP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing
P: 972-987-3900
Contact Us

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group
Leanne K. Sievers
EVP, Investor Relations
P: 949-224-3874
E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Tasktop Cited as a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm

Posted on Author Business Wire

Received Highest Scores Possible in VSM Solution Model, Product Vision and Performance Criteria
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VSM–Tasktop, a company leading the creation and definition of value stream management (VSM) solutions, toda…
BusinessWire

Cincinnati Bell Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Issue Date

Posted on Author Business Wire

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Cincinnati Bell will not hold an earnings conference call this quarter due to…
BusinessWire

Itron and CPS Energy Expand Collaboration to Improve Energy and Water Literacy with Smart Energy Education Initiative

Posted on Author Business Wire

Collaboration Will Advance Sustainability Awareness and Education for K-12 Students and Communities to Help Boost Energy and Water Conservation
SAN ANTONIO & LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way…