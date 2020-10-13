Pre-Registration Opens for 2020 Flash Memory Summit

It’s the Year of NVMe-oF, CXL, Persistent Memory, Application Acceleration, and Computational Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flash Memory Summit (FMS) opens pre-registration today for its 15th annual event, to be held virtually on November 10-12 at www.flashmemorysummit.com. More than 8,000 registrants and 35 exhibitors are expected at the industry’s premier showcase for storage technology. TechTarget will be the lead media sponsor for the event through its SearchStorage website.

At FMS 2020, storage designers will learn about the latest advances in memory technology including persistent memory, NVMe, NVMe-oF, 3D and QLC flash, computational storage, AI/ML applications, hyperscale uses, new high-speed interfaces, and emerging non-volatile memory technologies such as 3D XPoint®. Industry leader IDC will present the latest market research on both enterprise and cloud storage in an all-day free seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Major new topics include SmartNICs, cloud-scale and cloud-defined storage, big memory management, new SSD form factors, and multiprotocol flash arrays.

Keynotes from industry leaders offer system designers the insight they need into important trends and the latest products. Speakers include major companies such as IBM, Intel, KIOXIA, Marvell, Mellanox, Western Digital, and Xilinx. Joining them are emerging newcomers Fungible, NEO Semiconductor, and Pliops, standards group NVMe®, and the manager of Microsoft’s widely heralded project on DNA storage. FMS points the way to developing more powerful applications for enterprises, clouds, megawebsites, and high-performance computing.

“We are now seeing the full impact of persistent memory, which offers storage at memory speeds, and of networked storage over Ethernet,” said Chuck Sobey, FMS Conference Chair. “The rapid move in all application areas to NVMe continues. Storage must become much bigger, faster, and cheaper to meet the challenges of big data, real-time analytics, cloud computing, AI/ML, and virtual and augmented reality. With the aid of a new partnership with IDC and an expanded one with TechTarget, FMS empowers designers to make the right decisions for current projects and provide the high levels of scalability and flexibility future applications will require.”

Key FMS sessions cover storage for hyperscalers, controllers, computational storage, new high-speed interfaces, and persistent memory. Many sessions, including ones sponsored by NVMe®, offer the latest information on NVMe, NVMe/TCP, and NVMe-oF.

Now in its 15th year, Flash Memory Summit features the latest technology trends, the industry’s most innovative products, and the broadest coverage of the rapidly expanding storage market. In 2019, FMS drew over 6,200 registrants and 120 exhibitors. The conference also features introductions to new areas such as cloud-scale and cloud-defined storage, big memory management, SmartNICs, emerging form factors, containers, storage processors, and multiprotocol flash arrays. Popular continuing features include annual updates, invited talks from well-known experts, and panels focused on industry trends and overviews.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers leading the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage, high-performance computing, and cloud systems.

