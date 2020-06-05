BusinessWire

Power Integrations CEO to Speak at Stifel Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Power Integrations CEO to Speak at Stifel Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan, the company’s chief executive officer, will speak at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.


About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.


Contacts

Joe Shiffler
Power Integrations, Inc.
(408) 414-8528
jshiffler@power.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Astronics Introduces Next-Gen Land Mobile Radio Service Monitor

Posted on Author Business Wire

The portable Freedom R8200 delivers comprehensive LMR and RF network analysis
EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critic…
BusinessWire

Rogers Schedules Q3 2019 Earnings Call for October 30, 2019

Posted on Author Business Wire

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce third quarter 2019 results on October 30 after market close, which will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, Preside…
BusinessWire

Splunk Extends the Power of the Data-to-Everything Platform with Cloud and Machine Learning Advancements

Posted on Author Business Wire

Splunk updates core platform solutions including Data Stream Processor and Connected Experiences; brings capabilities to a broader variety of data
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform,…