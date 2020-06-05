Power Integrations CEO to Speak at Stifel Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan, the company’s chief executive officer, will speak at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

