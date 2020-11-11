Posiflex Unveils New Line of Compact, Ready-Made Kiosks

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#compactkiosk--Posiflex announces a fresh new line of pre-built, configurable kiosks with a variety of innovative options designed for an optimal user experience. The new Mercury EK Series is a line of sleek, compact kiosks available in either a floor-standing or countertop setting, with two Windows OS models and one Android OS model to choose from.

The Mercury Series is conveniently configurable, with a 15.6” widescreen projected capacitive touch screen display, available in landscape or portrait mode. Its Android OS model is powered by a Rockchip RK3399 processor up to 1.8GHz. Its Windows OS models come in either a J1900, i3 or i5 processor, allowing you the flexibility to select the right one for your requirements.

Because the Mercury Series are pre-built, ready-made kiosks, an operator can get up and running quickly, avoiding the lengthy turnaround time and costs that are typical of custom-made kiosks. An operator can have a Mercury installed within a matter of weeks, not months – and at a fraction of the costs when compared to customized kiosks or even competitive-class kiosks.

Mercury is available with a variety of excellent options to customize the kiosk to a business’ needs and environment. Options include a Proximity Sensor, Camera, Printer, WiFi, Scanner and more.

As with any Posiflex product, the Mercury Series is engineered fully in-house – not outsourced – and has the reliability and quality one comes to expect from Posiflex. In addition, the Mercury has been HALT/HASS certified tested, which consists of highly stringent tests of performance and durability.

“The Posiflex Mercury Series opens a plethora of opportunities for operators to implement self-service into their retail, hospitality or specialized setting. With its highly modular configuration and its flexibility of Windows or Android OS options, along with its compact form, the Mercury Series is an exceptional product to bring an efficient, manageable self-service solution into any retail operation at an affordable cost,” says Doyle Ledford, VP of Sales & Marketing for Posiflex.

In complementing Posiflex’s current line of versatile kiosks, the Mercury Series is a welcome and exciting addition to the Posiflex family.

About Posiflex

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to provide not only full-service POS stations, but also versatile self-service kiosks, state-of-the-art mobile tablets, and scalable embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware. Over 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design and reliability. https://www.posiflexusa.com/

Posiflex Business Machines

Mark Turangan

Director of Marketing

510‐401‐5891 | mark.turangan@posiflexusa.com