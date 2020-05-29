BusinessWire

POSaBIT Inc. Provides Update on Release of Annual Financial Statements and Related Disclosures for Fiscal Year 2019 Related Disclosures

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on POSaBIT Inc. Provides Update on Release of Annual Financial Statements and Related Disclosures for Fiscal Year 2019 Related Disclosures

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--POSaBIT Inc. (CSE:PBIT) announces an update on the filing of its Annual Financial Statements and related Disclosures (the “Annual Disclosures”) for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors, and anticipates that the Annual Disclosures will be filed by June 13, 2020.

POSaBIT confirms that there have been no material business developments other than as disclosed in its Press Releases and previous filings.

ABOUT POSaBIT Systems Corporation

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT Systems Corporation specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT Systems Corporation’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.


Contacts

Management Contact
Ryan Hamlin
ryan@posabit.com

Media Contact
Oscar Dahl
oscar@posabit.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Innovusion to Release a New LiDAR System More Advanced Than Human Sight, “Falcon”

Posted on Author Business Wire

Built with safety and reliability in mind, the groundbreaking technology is able to intelligently focus anywhere

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ces2020–Innovusion Inc. is a worldwide leader in the design and development of long-range image-…
BusinessWire

AT&T CEO Provides Update to Shareholders

Posted on Author Business Wire

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Randall Stephenson, chairman and CEO of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T), spoke today at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York. While there, he discussed the company’s strategy, including capital allocation, and progress…
BusinessWire

Fluence Appoints Dr. Abhay Thosar to Director of Horticulture Services

Posted on Author Business Wire

Veteran plant specialist bolsters Fluence’s unique horticulture service team with decades of greenhouse and lighting experience
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solu…