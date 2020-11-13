BusinessWire

PMC Biogenix Announces Price Increase on Certain Product Lines

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on PMC Biogenix Announces Price Increase on Certain Product Lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PMC Biogenix Inc. announces that effective December 1, 2020 or as otherwise consistent with current written contracts, prices for products sold under the trademarks Armoslip®, Hystrene®, Industrene®, Kemamide®, Kemester®, and Lubrazinc® will be increased by 5 – 15% depending upon grade.


Customers with questions should contact their sales manager for further information.

ABOUT PMC

PMC Group is a US based growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and pharmaceuticals company dedicated to innovative solutions to every need in a broad range of end markets including, plastics, consumer products, electronics, coatings, packaging, mining, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation, and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.


Contacts

Allen Miskowiec 901-325-4943
amiskowiec@pmc-group.com
Customer Service 800-641-2152
Fax 800-641-2153

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Apple iPhone 11 Black Friday 2019 Deals (iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS, 8) Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Posted on Author Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro Max, XS, XR, 8 & more deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Find the latest savings on Apple iPhones listed below by the team at Deal Stripe.

Best iPhone 11 deals:

S…
BusinessWire

Guidewire Software Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the platform Property & Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized…
BusinessWire

U.S. Cellular Donates to JASON Learning, Benefitting Nearly Half a Million Students

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company contribution of $300,000 to nonprofit allows further access to STEM curriculum
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, U.S. Cellular is announcing a renewal of its relationship with the nonprofit JASON Learning, an education-focused organization with…