PMC Biogenix Announces Price Increase on Certain Product Lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PMC Biogenix Inc. announces that effective December 1, 2020 or as otherwise consistent with current written contracts, prices for products sold under the trademarks Armoslip®, Hystrene®, Industrene®, Kemamide®, Kemester®, and Lubrazinc® will be increased by 5 – 15% depending upon grade.

Customers with questions should contact their sales manager for further information.

ABOUT PMC

PMC Group is a US based growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and pharmaceuticals company dedicated to innovative solutions to every need in a broad range of end markets including, plastics, consumer products, electronics, coatings, packaging, mining, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation, and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.

