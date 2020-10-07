PerkinElmer Launches Industry First, Fully Automated Workflow for Cannabis & Hemp Pesticide Residue Testing

Streamlined solution features quality control reagent kits, robotic sample preparation, mass spectrometry analysis and data reporting software to transform analysis efficiency

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today launched the cannabis industry’s first fully-automated liquid handling sample preparation and LC/MS/MS analysis workflow for pesticide residue testing of cannabis and hemp flower samples. The new end-to-end offering also includes cannabis-optimized reagents and sample prep consumables as well as proprietary cannabis SOPs and cloud-based tracking and reporting software. With the workflow, in house and contract labs can increase pesticide analysis throughput with improved data quality, decrease laboratory waste, reduce the likelihood of operator error and slash sample prep times to 2 hours from 6-8 hours when performed manually.

The workflow begins with an integrated micro balance that captures and communicates sample ID and weight data. A multi-step, sample preparation procedure is then executed automatically by PerkinElmer’s new liquid and sample handling system, the Janus® G3 420 Workstation. This robotic technology conducts sample vortexing, centrifuging, filtering and diluting and includes integrated barcoding and scanning. The new One Pesticide420 TM Reagent Kit provides calibration and quality control reagents as well as all the sample preparation consumables needed for consistent implementation of the new application-dedicated SOPs.

After the sample preparation is complete, the sample is analyzed on PerkinElmer’s industry leading QSight® 420 LC/MS/MS instrument in sync with regulation frameworks such as California’s rigorous ISO 17025:2017 and BCC pesticide regulation requirements.

Finally, full sample traceability and instrument connectivity is delivered with PerkinElmer’s new cloud-based SimplicityLab420 TM software. This software supports easy batch creation and method transfer, regulation-ready reporting, integration with LIMS systems and remote workflow monitoring.

“ On average, cannabis labs perform up to 1,000 pesticide analyses per month and 60% of testing time is spent on manual sample preparation,” said Greg Sears, Vice President and General Manager, Food & Organic Mass Spectrometry, PerkinElmer. “ By bringing together and automating all of the pieces a lab needs to tackle pesticide analysis, our new workflow solution provides a streamlined approach that helps increase productivity, compliance and consumer protection while also saving time and money.”

PerkinElmer’s cannabis testing and analysis innovations are part of the company’s broader safety and quality solutions for food, including grain, dairy, meats, produce, edible oils and seafood. For more information please visit www.perkinelmer.com/category/food-safety-quality and https://www.perkinelmer.com/category/cannabis-hemp-testing-solutions.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

Jennifer McNeil

+1 508 380-2902

Jennifer.mcneil@perkinelmer.com