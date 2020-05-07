Perficient Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

~ North American Average Bill Rate Reaches Record High; Revenue Delivered Offshore Increases Nearly 30%

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), a global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020:

Services revenues increased 9% to $145.4 million from $132.9 million in the first quarter of 2019;

Total revenues increased 9% to $145.6 million from $133.8 million in the first quarter of 2019;

Net income increased 28% to $9.0 million from $7.0 million in the first quarter of 2019;

GAAP earnings per share results on a fully diluted basis increased 23% to $0.27 from $0.22 in the first quarter of 2019;

Adjusted earnings per share results (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share) on a fully diluted basis increased 19% to $0.51 from $0.43 in the first quarter of 2019; and

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule, which reconciles to GAAP net income) increased 21% to $23.8 million from $19.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

“Perficient’s rapid implementation of business continuity plans, coupled with our global preparedness and the nimble nature of our workforce, enabled us to deliver a strong first quarter only modestly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey Davis, chairman and CEO. “Both North American bill rate and offshore revenue contribution were up strongly during the quarter. On balance, we believe we are well-positioned relative to many competitors. While some sales cycles have slowed and some clients have paused project work, we’re gaining share elsewhere as customers realize we are fully remote-ready and more capable than others of helping them navigate the current climate. Enterprises are seeking, and finding in Perficient, a global digital consultancy that can help them maintain operations during this unprecedented time to not only survive the pandemic, but thrive in its wake.”

“While we remain pleased with our first quarter performance, and confident in our long-term outlook and ability to deftly maneuver through any macroeconomic environment, we believe the most prudent approach at the current time is to withdraw our previously issued full-year 2020 guidance,” said Davis. “We will revisit this perspective routinely as the year evolves and reestablish revenue and earnings guidance if and when uncertainty dissipates.”

Other Highlights

Among other recent achievements, Perficient:

On March 23, 2020, broadened and deepened its digital marketing capabilities through the acquisition of Brainjocks, a $13 million digital consultancy with a strong Sitecore platform focus;

Announced the availability of healthcare and COVID-19 chatbot solutions intended to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, address consumer concerns, and alleviate inundated call centers and helplines;

Released a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Perficient, which found that manufacturers can experience 114% return on investment by working with Perficient;

Was included in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2020” report as an intranet platform provider with expertise in customizable frameworks and productivity suite extensions;

Was recognized as a key healthcare consulting leader by Modern Healthcare based on 2019 provider revenue, and the number of health information technology contracts and consultants; and

Added new customer relationships and follow-on projects with leading companies including 7-Eleven, Ascension Health, Ashley Furniture, Bank of New York Mellon, Cigna, DHL, DISH Network, DTCC, First National Bank of Omaha, GM Financial, Honeywell, Intrado, JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, Mastercard, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., Sempra Energy, Toyota Motor North America, and Xcel Energy.

Business Outlook

In light of the uncertain duration and scope of the pandemic and its impact on economic and financial markets, we cannot reliably predict or estimate the impact of the pandemic on our business, operations or financial results. Accordingly, we are withdrawing our full-year guidance provided in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 25, 2020.

Perficient, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Services $ 145,402 $ 132,866 Software and hardware 160 949 Total revenues 145,562 133,815 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) Cost of services 91,499 84,358 Stock compensation 1,718 1,713 Total cost of revenues 93,217 86,071 Selling, general and administrative 30,293 29,780 Stock compensation 2,928 2,743 Total selling, general and administrative 33,221 32,523 Depreciation 1,288 1,016 Amortization 3,922 4,137 Acquisition costs 1,813 (38 ) Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration (335 ) (424 ) Income from operations 12,436 10,530 Net interest expense 1,926 1,793 Net other expense (income) 7 (35) Income before income taxes 10,503 8,772 Provision for income taxes 1,529 1,746 Net income $ 8,974 $ 7,026 Basic net income per share $ 0.28 $ 0.22 Diluted net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.22 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 31,637 31,376 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 32,876 32,214

Perficient, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, 2020

(unaudited) December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,301 $ 70,728 Accounts receivable, net 126,728 129,118 Prepaid expenses 6,493 4,647 Other current assets 6,600 7,404 Total current assets 169,122 211,897 Property and equipment, net 12,300 12,170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,562 27,748 Goodwill 361,537 335,564 Intangible assets, net 49,666 37,953 Other non-current assets 14,471 15,160 Total assets $ 637,658 $ 640,492 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,498 $ 23,081 Other current liabilities 49,864 61,503 Total current liabilities 65,362 84,584 Long-term debt, net 125,847 124,664 Operating lease liabilities 21,855 19,649 Other non-current liabilities 31,070 30,580 Total liabilities 244,134 259,477 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 465,123 455,465 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,624 ) (2,650 ) Treasury stock (266,459 ) (261,624 ) Retained earnings 198,434 189,775 Total stockholders' equity 393,524 381,015 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 637,658 $ 640,492

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), please see the section entitled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the accompanying tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Perficient provides non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, acquisition costs and adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share data as supplemental information regarding Perficient’s business performance. Perficient believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of Perficient’s past financial performance and future results. Perficient’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of Perficient’s business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and the calculation of bonuses and discretionary compensation. Management excludes stock-based compensation related to restricted stock awards, the amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, acquisition costs, adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration, net other income and expense, the impact of other infrequent or unusual transactions, and income tax effects of the foregoing, when making operational decisions.

Perficient believes that providing the non-GAAP financial measures to its investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Perficient’s performance using the same methodology and information used by Perficient’s management. Specifically, adjusted net income is used by management primarily to review business performance and determine performance-based incentive compensation for executives and other employees. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to measure operating profitability, evaluate trends, and make strategic business decisions.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all of the expenses included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of discretionary judgment as to which charges are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measure. However, Perficient’s management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. In addition, some items that are excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share can have a material impact on cash. Management compensates for these limitations by evaluating the non-GAAP measure together with the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Perficient has historically provided non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community as a supplement to its GAAP results to enable investors to evaluate Perficient’s business performance in the way that management does. Perficient’s definition may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

The non-GAAP adjustments, and the basis for excluding them, are outlined below:

Amortization

Perficient has incurred expense on amortization of intangible assets primarily related to various acquisitions. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that eliminating this expense from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the amortization of intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency, and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of Perficient’s acquisition transactions, which also vary substantially in frequency from period to period.

Acquisition Costs

Perficient incurs transaction costs related to merger and acquisition-related activities which are expensed in its GAAP financial statements. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because these are expenses associated with each transaction and are inconsistent in amount and frequency causing comparison of current and historical financial results to be difficult.

Adjustment to Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

Perficient is required to remeasure its contingent consideration liability related to acquisitions each reporting period until the contingency is settled. Any changes in fair value are recognized in earnings. Management excludes these items for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. Perficient believes that excluding these adjustments from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they are related to acquisitions and are inconsistent in amount and frequency from period to period.

Amortization of Debt Discount and Debt Issuance Costs

On September 11, 2018, Perficient issued $143.8 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional purchasers. In accordance with accounting for debt with conversions and other options, Perficient bifurcated the principal amount of the Notes into liability and equity components. The resulting debt discount is being amortized to interest expense over the period from the issuance date through the contractual maturity date of September 15, 2023. Issuance costs related to the Notes were allocated pro rata based on the relative fair values of the liability and equity components. Issuance costs attributable to the liability component of the Notes, in addition to issuance costs related to Perficient’s credit agreement, are being amortized to interest expense over their respective terms. Perficient believes that excluding these non-cash expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because the expenses are not reflective of the company’s business performance.

Stock Compensation

Perficient incurs stock-based compensation expense under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation - Stock Compensation. Perficient excludes stock-based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense, which Perficient believes is not reflective of its business performance. The nature of stock-based compensation expense also makes it very difficult to estimate prospectively, since the expense will vary with changes in the stock price and market conditions at the time of new grants, varying valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and different award types, making the comparison of current results with forward-looking guidance potentially difficult for investors to interpret. The tax effects of stock-based compensation expense may also vary significantly from period to period, without any change in underlying operational performance, thereby obscuring the underlying profitability of operations relative to prior periods. Perficient believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude stock-based compensation are widely used by analysts and investors.

Dilution Offset from Convertible Note Hedge Transactions

It is Perficient’s current intent to settle conversions of the Notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. We exclude the shares that are issuable upon conversions of the Notes because we expect that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions entered into in September 2018 in connection with the issuance of the Notes.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP Net Income $ 8,974 $ 7,026 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 1,529 1,746 Amortization 3,922 4,137 Acquisition costs 1,813 (38 ) Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration (335 ) (424 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,201 1,147 Stock compensation 4,646 4,456 Adjusted Net Income Before Tax 21,750 18,050 Adjusted income tax (1) 5,329 4,332 Adjusted Net Income $ 16,421 $ 13,718 GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.22 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.51 $ 0.43 Shares used in computing GAAP Earnings Per Share (diluted) 32,876 32,214 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (529 ) — Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 32,347 32,214 (1) The estimated adjusted effective tax rate of 24.5% and 24.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, has been used to calculate the provision for income taxes for non-GAAP purposes.

Perficient, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP Net Income $ 8,974 $ 7,026 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 1,529 1,746 Net interest expense 1,926 1,793 Net other expense (income) 7 (35 ) Depreciation 1,288 1,016 Amortization 3,922 4,137 Acquisition costs 1,813 (38 ) Adjustment to fair value of contingent consideration (335 ) (424 ) Stock compensation 4,646 4,456 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 23,770 $ 19,677 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure and is not intended to be a performance measure that should be regarded as an alternative to or more meaningful than either GAAP operating income or GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

