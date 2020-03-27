Perfect Corp. Offers Three Complimentary Beauty AR/AI Virtual Try-on Services to the Beauty Brands to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Leading beauty tech pioneer provides free YouCam Makeup in-app product listing, e-commerce AR makeup try-on, and AR live training to help beauty companies connect with their consumers and teams.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, announced today they are offering three complimentary digital services in an effort to help beauty brands quickly accommodate in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current global health climate presents new challenges for the beauty industry as brands and retailers rely solely on online sales for the foreseeable future. Restrictions on traditional in person activities such as in-store makeovers, product try-ons, and makeup classes continue to limit brand services that require a physical presence. Perfect Corp.’s three special digital service programs will include complimentary in-app product listings within the YouCam Makeup app, a self-service web virtual try-on experience for brands with YouCam for Web, and complimentary license of YouCam A.R.T., an AR live training service for beauty brands to continue remote learning initiatives with beauty advisors.

Here is what beauty brands will be able to achieve with YouCam complimentary AR digital services. Brands can apply here for access to YouCam’s complimentary AR digital special services outlined below.

1. Boost new user engagement with product listings in YouCam Makeup App

In an effort to alleviate the limitations posed by COVID-19, Perfect Corp. is offering brands complimentary product listings for up to 100 SKUs (valid through July 31st, 2020, subject to extension) in the YouCam Makeup app. With over 30 billion virtual beauty try-ons last year, this interactive environment lends brands a platform on which they can virtually interact with consumers. The hyper-realistic AR + AI virtual try-on effects rival that of physical beauty try-ons, helping consumers find their favorite brand product in seconds through their mobile device. Beauty brands can engage customers virtually through makeup app try-on and drive online interaction.

2. Engage customers through virtual try-on on brand’s official website with YouCam for Web

In anticipation of the surge in e-commerce in the weeks to come, Perfect Corp. is offering brands a free YouCam for Web subscription through July 31st, 2020 (subject to extension). This self-service web plug-in helps brands seamlessly integrate virtual try-on across the brand’s website to introduce an enhanced consumer shopping experience.

3. Continue remote training with brand’s beauty advisors through YouCam A.R.T.

To help brands and beauty advisors remain connected with their global education centers and continue regular learning initiatives in the wake of COVID-19, Perfect Corp. is offering a complimentary license of its unique YouCam AR Live Training solution, YouCam A.R.T. Beauty brands can continue to conduct internal trainings remotely and keep their teams connected despite current limiting working conditions.

“As our physical world becomes restricted in our global fight against COVID-19, digital connections have become our lifeline,” said Alice Chang, CEO and founder of Perfect Corp., “As a beauty tech company, we recognize the value of our services in helping to serve the beauty industry and the beauty consumers during an otherwise defeated time. Our hopes are that the three complimentary digital AR makeup services can help inspire discovery and experimentation and also alleviate the challenges faced by brands today due to COVID-19.” Chang also shared expert advice on how beauty brands can overcome disruption and remain connected with consumers during COVID-19 in recent articles.

With more people working from home, our digital connections have become more important than ever. To take advantage of Perfect Corp.’s complimentary digital services, fill out the online application here.

Stay safe. Stay strong. Stay connected.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

