Pep Boys: Going Further with Steps to Help Keep You Safe

PHILADELPHIA & KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#wegofurtheratpepboys--Pep Boys, one of the nation’s leading automotive aftermarket service and parts providers, has been servicing the vehicles on which communities deeply depend through good and bad for nearly a century. As the country has navigated a global pandemic, Pep Boys Service and Parts businesses have continued operating as an essential business.

The Pep Boys team has remained hard at work to support the vehicles of first responders, healthcare professionals, suppliers and delivery drivers who are working tirelessly to treat patients and provide food, medicine and other critical items. As either the sole or primary provider for thousands of state and local governments and municipalities, Pep Boys serves fleets as well as individual drivers. The essential nature of the automotive business has made the changes Pep Boys put in place to continue to keep Team Members and customers safe even more important.

“In these uncertain times, one thing is certain – the health and safety of our customers and our employees will always be our priority,” said Brian Kaner, CEO-Service. “As we make service safer, we’re also making it simpler and more convenient for our customers whose lives and daily routines have changed significantly.”

Pep Boys has worked to eliminate physical contact between customers and team members in the new service process which includes the sanitary handling of vehicles and keys. The updates, which include Touchless Drop Offs, Mobile Pay and Extra Mile Care & Cleaning, help to make sure the process is as safe as possible without sacrificing quality of the service. How it works:

Touchless Drop-Offs

Make an appointment online

Park the vehicle at the Pep Boys Service & Tire Center

Locate the key drop box outside of the building

Place the key into the envelope with contact details on the front

A Pep Boys Pro will be in touch to confirm service

Mobile Pay

After service, when the vehicle is ready, Mobile Pay is an easy, safe and secure option

A Pep Boys Pro sends the customer a link to the work order via text

Following the link, the customer enters credit card information

A confirmation text is received when payment is complete

Extra Mile Care & Cleaning

In addition to sanitizing all high-touch surfaces after the vehicle arrives at Pep Boys and before it departs, a Pep Boys Pro will also use seat and steering wheel covers and floor mats, and personal protective equipment throughout the service.

Making repairs possible

Because sometimes repairs are unavoidable and it’s an economically uncertain time, Pep Boys has partnered with Synchrony to offer 12 Months special financing on purchases of just $499 or more1 on the Pep Boys Synchrony Car Care Credit Card through May 31, 2020. Customers can use the card on a qualifying parts or service purchase and there is no penalty for customers that pay in full before the promotional period is up.

Connecting with our customers

Over the past few weeks, Pep Boys stores around the country have lived out its vision to “be the one communities can count on.” To highlight good news during challenging times, Pep Boys has shared a video about its commitment to the community and daily social posts that inspire on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Stories have emerged such as a nurse who needed her car battery replaced so she could get to work at the local hospital; a dialysis patient whose car was quickly repaired so he could get to and from his life-saving treatments; a police department who brought several cruisers to a shop that opened special hours just for the officers; and an elderly couple who needed food and couldn’t find someone to help them get their vehicle running, until they called Pep Boys. Local community giving efforts have also started – from food pantries to face mask donations.

Pep Boys Parts CEO Chris Cox and Service CEO Brian Kaner said in a letter to customers recently, “For almost 100 years, it’s been our privilege to serve you through good times and bad, and we will continue doing everything we can to meet the challenges that lie ahead of us. We are thankful for our hardworking Team Members and proud of their commitment to continue to serve you.”

For customers that rely on Pep Boys for parts, Curbside Pick-Up is available, in locations where permitted. Customers order and pay for the parts needed on www.pepboys.com. Pep Boys parts specialists will pull the order and prepare it for pickup. Once a customer arrives at the Pep Boys location, they will simply receive the part(s) without ever having to enter the store or have direct contact with an associate.

In addition, all Pep Boys locations and distribution centers have implemented enhanced and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting practices and restrictions on the number of coworkers and customers inside, clearing waiting rooms and abiding by social distancing guidelines. Corporate office employees continue to work remotely to support the business.

Although Pep Boys is an essential business, guidelines continue to evolve nationally, on a state by state basis and in some cases, individual cities have unique requirements essential businesses must meet. Because local curfews or limits might impact operations, customers should call their local store before visiting for the best possible service.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation's leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

