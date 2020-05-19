BusinessWire

Peggy Smith Joins CapRelo Executive Team as Chief Strategy Officer

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#WERC--CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients, announced that Peggy Smith, SCRP, SGMS-T, will be joining the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective May 18, 2020.


“Our current environment demands innovative thinkers, key relationship builders, reinvention specialists, informed experts and reliable industry narrators,” said CapRelo President and CEO Barry Morris. “Peggy is all of those and brings a unique ability to wisely assess the current marketplace while expertly scoping out a path to the future.”

CapRelo is an award-winning, full-service corporate relocation company that manages over 10,000 worldwide relocations and assignments annually for major companies. As a trusted, agile, and proactive relocation services partner, CapRelo focuses on strengthening global mobility programs, containing costs, and serving clients and their employees. The company has been recognized as the Best Overall Relocation Company in HRO Today’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen Awards.

In her CSO role, Smith will be instrumental in developing the company’s existing and future strategies, identifying business development targets and new markets, and futureproofing the business. “I’m pleased to add my insight and experience to the very talented CapRelo team,” Smith said. “The company is uniquely positioned to address this never-before-seen business environment, and just as qualified to leverage disruption opportunities and move forward effectively into the next iteration of mobility management.”

Previously, Smith was CSO at Shyft, providing consultative and strategic perspective to the growing global mobility tech company. Prior to her role at Shyft, Smith was president and CEO of Worldwide ERC®, the workforce mobility association she led for 10 years, growing the organization globally and building a content-rich community. She joined Worldwide ERC® after a 13-year stint with Microsoft, where she developed and implemented strategy for the company’s world-class Mobility Center of Excellence (COE).

Smith holds a BA in marketing from Seattle University. In addition to numerous global speaking engagements, her professional experiences also include guest lectures on talent mobility at Georgetown University and Seattle University and authoring material for the NACE Foundation. She has also been interviewed, published and/or quoted in such outlets as Forbes.com, HR.com, SHRM, Fortune, CIO magazine, TLNT magazine, HR Dive, Recruiting Daily Advisor and Business.com.

About CapRelo

CapRelo is a global mobility management company that delivers best-in-class relocation and assignment services on a global platform. Launched in 1997, the company has over 23 years of experience as a relocation management company and has service locations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Its solutions have led the global mobility industry in terms of commitment to customer service. CapRelo also offers technology solutions like Companion by CapRelo™ to help with recruiting and retaining key talent and that ensure employee mobility programs run smoothly. The CapRelo team works every day to keep life in motion for clients, employees, suppliers, and partners. www.caprelo.com.


