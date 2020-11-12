PEAK6 Capital Management Appoints Sam Mehta as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PEAK6, an investing and technology company, announced today that Sam Mehta has been named Chief Operating Officer of PEAK6 Capital Management, its proprietary trading business. Mehta is a transformational business leader and entrepreneur, with deep experience in technology development and strategy.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mehta will work with PEAK6’s trading and technology teams to capitalize on new opportunities in the marketplace and deliver on the firm’s strategic goals. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Tom Simpson and partner with senior executives across PEAK6 Capital Management to identify new areas of efficiency and drive operational excellence, while leveraging world-class technology to solve new problems and make trading the way it ought to be.

“Sam brings a unique perspective, extensive expertise and an entrepreneurial mindset to the PEAK6 Capital Management leadership team. His wide range of experience will be a true asset to build on our current success and unlock future growth opportunities,” said Simpson.

Prior to PEAK6, Mehta served in Chief Operating Officer roles for Sun Trading, Wells Fargo Securities and IMC Financial Markets. He has also held positions at Protiviti, KPMG and Goldman Sachs, where he grew his experience in front, middle and back-end trading operations. Most recently, he served as Principal at ME3 Capital, a fintech and product development company he co-founded in 2016. There he created and led a crowdsourced high-frequency, algorithmic trading and research platform.

“I am excited to join a team that is in the business of doing, creating and using technology to fundamentally solve problems and build a better world,” said Mehta. “The entrepreneurial spirit of the company and its ability to see possibilities where others may not are what attracted me to PEAK6, and I look forward to helping the team capture these opportunities.”

Mehta received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and earned a Master of Business Administration from The University of Illinois. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

