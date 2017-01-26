PayPal Reports 17% Increase in Revenue

SAN JOSE — Online payment service PayPal reported fourth quarter revenues that rose 17% from last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016 were $2.98 billion with net income of $390 million. Total 2016 revenues were $10.84 billion and net income of $1.4 billion.

Total payment volume in the fourth quarter was $99.3 billion, up 22% from last year.

PayPal reported growth of 5.4 million customer accounts in the quarter and now has 197 million total accounts.

“I’m pleased to report that PayPal ended 2016 with another strong quarter of financial results. We extended our industry leadership by generating 18 million active customer accounts, with greater engagement than ever before. We innovated across our merchant and consumer value propositions and extended our lead in mobile payments,” said Dan Schulman, President and CEO of PayPal. “In the past year, we transformed our market opportunity with a series of strategic partnerships with networks, financial institutions, technology companies, and mobile carriers. We accomplished all of this by putting our customers first, in everything we do. At the end of a landmark year for PayPal, we feel well positioned to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in 2017 and beyond.”

New Strategic Partnerships

In the fourth quarter, PayPal announced partnership agreements with Citi, the largest global credit card issuer, and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), which represents thousands of financial institutions. The agreements with Citi and FIS further PayPal’s commitment of choice and flexibility for its customers and PayPal plans to roll out new experiences with these partners and others throughout 2017 to drive incremental digital spend.

In January 2017, PayPal announced a strategic agreement with Discover Financial Services, a major issuer of credit products in the U.S., designed to deliver greater choice to customers. The new agreement will make it easier for PayPal customers to find and choose Discover as a funding option within the PayPal wallet, and let eligible customers pay with their Discover Cashback Bonus.

Extending Leadership in Mobile

PayPal processed $99 billion in Total Payment Volume (TPV) in the fourth quarter, representing growth of 22%, or 25% on an FX-neutral basis. Merchant Services TPV grew 27%, or 30% on an FX-neutral basis, and represented 84% of overall TPV for the quarter. PayPal processed $31 billion in mobile TPV, up 53%, representing 31% of TPV for the quarter. Venmo, the company’s social payments platform, processed $5.6 billion of TPV, up 126%.

The 2016 holiday season showed how consumers around the world are moving to mobile, as shopping becomes simpler and faster on smaller screens with mobile-optimized experiences. In the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, PayPal processed more than $2 billion in mobile payments, and mobile accounted for one-third of overall TPV during this period.