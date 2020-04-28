Paycom Software, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

First Quarter Revenues of $242.4 million, up 21% from the comparable prior year period

First Quarter GAAP Net Income of $63.0 million, or 26% of total revenues, or $1.08 per diluted share

First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $117.9 million, or 49% of total revenues

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”, “we,” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“I’m proud of our excellent first quarter results and the continued success we are having onboarding new clients,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “Our value proposition has never been stronger and we continue to see increased demand for the Paycom solution. Our Paycom family members have done a great job focusing on delivering world-class service, rapidly developing software enhancements and continuing strong new client adds as we transition through this time period.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

Total Revenues of $242.4 million represented a 21% increase compared to total revenues of $199.9 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $238.5 million also increased 21% from the comparable prior year period, and constituted 98% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $63.0 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $47.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income(1) was $77.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $69.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $117.9 million, compared to $103.3 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $181.8 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $133.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total Debt, Net was $32.2 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $32.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

(1)Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Paycom is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance in light of macroeconomic uncertainties, particularly unemployment, arising from the current COVID-19 crisis.

“Our large market opportunity, profitable recurring business and attractive value proposition will help us mitigate the impact of headcount reductions across our client base,” said Paycom’s chief financial officer, Craig Boelte. “We continue to analyze the impact the pandemic is having on our client base and are hopeful to return to providing quarterly and full-year guidance once we have more visibility into the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, specifically as unemployment numbers become more predictable.”

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning in February 2020, we took proactive measures to ensure the safety of our employees and shore up business continuity processes in light of the increasing risks from COVID-19. We have transitioned 98% of our workforce to a work-from-home model, while simultaneously ensuring our clients continue to receive the same level of service they have come to expect from our dedicated, one-on-one customer service model. Although we currently have some insight with respect to the shorter-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not possible at this time to estimate the full impact that the crisis could have on our business. We will continue to actively monitor the situation and may take further actions that alter our business operations as may be required by federal, state or local authorities or that we determine are in the best interests of our employees and clients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, and may continue to result in, headcount reductions across our client base. Because we charge our clients on a per-employee basis for certain services we provide, fluctuations in headcount at our clients will impact our results of operations in future periods.

Significantly lower average interest rates in 2020, as well as slower growth in the average funds held for clients balance due to lower employee headcount at our clients and clients electing the Social Security tax deferral under the CARES Act, will have a negative effect on recurring revenue growth in future periods.

Our solution allows clients to seamlessly manage and communicate with their remote workforces. In this new work-from-home environment, our clients are recognizing the benefits of our focus on employee usage, as well as the strengths and advantages of our single database solution.

We have temporarily halted business-related travel. The resulting shift from in-person to video conference and teleconference sales meetings represents a unique opportunity to meet with a greater number of client prospects in a given day than through in-person meetings.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses and adjusted total research and development costs. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and the change in fair value of our interest rate swap, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion) and (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses and total research and development costs. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Paycom Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,827 $ 133,667 Accounts receivable 8,059 9,298 Prepaid expenses 17,853 13,561 Inventory 930 1,158 Income tax receivable — 4,020 Deferred contract costs 50,513 46,618 Current assets before funds held for clients 259,182 208,322 Funds held for clients 1,392,379 1,662,778 Total current assets 1,651,561 1,871,100 Property and equipment, net 254,423 238,458 Goodwill 51,889 51,889 Long-term deferred contract costs 316,768 292,134 Other assets 35,084 33,336 Total assets $ 2,309,725 $ 2,486,917 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,694 $ 5,051 Income tax payable 15,953 — Accrued commissions and bonuses 5,662 12,343 Accrued payroll and vacation 21,159 14,870 Deferred revenue 11,660 11,105 Current portion of long-term debt 1,775 1,775 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 43,633 45,600 Current liabilities before client funds obligation 105,536 90,744 Client funds obligation 1,392,379 1,662,778 Total current liabilities 1,497,915 1,753,522 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 92,609 91,217 Long-term deferred revenue 66,795 65,139 Net long-term debt, less current portion 30,423 30,858 Other long-term liabilities 22,195 19,553 Total long-term liabilities 212,022 206,767 Total liabilities 1,709,937 1,960,289 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 61,352 and 61,350 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 57,622 and 57,660 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 614 613 Additional paid-in capital 275,813 257,501 Retained earnings 639,181 576,166 Treasury stock, at cost (3,730 and 3,689 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) (315,820 ) (307,652 ) Total stockholders' equity 599,788 526,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,309,725 $ 2,486,917

Paycom Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Recurring $ 238,495 $ 196,864 Implementation and other 3,873 3,079 Total revenues 242,368 199,943 Cost of revenues Operating expenses 24,116 24,776 Depreciation and amortization 5,930 4,542 Total cost of revenues 30,046 29,318 Administrative expenses Sales and marketing 55,018 39,645 Research and development 21,621 18,489 General and administrative 40,134 45,198 Depreciation and amortization 6,285 4,805 Total administrative expenses 123,058 108,137 Total operating expenses 153,104 137,455 Operating income 89,264 62,488 Interest expense (16 ) (276 ) Other income (expense), net (930 ) (100 ) Income before income taxes 88,318 62,112 Provision for income taxes 25,303 14,830 Net income $ 63,015 $ 47,282 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.09 $ 0.82 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,655 57,357 Diluted 58,440 58,316

Paycom Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 63,015 $ 47,282 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,215 9,347 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (467 ) (165 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 9 9 Stock-based compensation expense 15,811 31,071 Cash paid for derivative settlement (69 ) (1 ) Loss on derivative 1,644 540 Deferred income taxes, net 1,392 3,722 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,239 (421 ) Prepaid expenses (4,292 ) (1,498 ) Inventory 254 (11 ) Other assets (1,801 ) (702 ) Deferred contract costs (27,630 ) (23,414 ) Accounts payable 408 (1,251 ) Income taxes, net 19,973 7,488 Accrued commissions and bonuses (6,681 ) (6,118 ) Accrued payroll and vacation 6,289 3,765 Deferred revenue 2,211 2,860 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,490 ) 7,923 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,030 80,426 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments from funds held for clients (177,903 ) (16,800 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments from funds held for clients 20,000 14,500 Purchases of property and equipment (25,726 ) (14,889 ) Net cash used in investing activities (183,629 ) (17,189 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (7,998 ) — Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements (170 ) (19,669 ) Payments on long-term debt (444 ) (444 ) Net change in client funds obligation (270,399 ) 437,678 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (279,011 ) 417,565 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (380,610 ) 480,802 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,641,854 986,464 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,261,244 $ 1,467,266 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,827 $ 91,307 Restricted cash included in funds held for clients 1,079,417 1,375,959 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,261,244 $ 1,467,266 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 8,251 $ 3,384 Stock-based compensation for capitalized software $ 1,601 $ 3,329

Paycom Software, Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 63,015 $ 47,282 Interest expense 16 276 Provision for income taxes 25,303 14,830 Depreciation and amortization 12,215 9,347 EBITDA 100,549 71,735 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 15,811 31,071 Change in fair value of interest rate swap 1,575 539 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,935 $ 103,345 Net income margin 26.0 % 23.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 48.7 % 51.7 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 63,015 $ 47,282 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 15,811 31,071 Change in fair value of interest rate swap 1,575 539 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (2,473 ) (9,642 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 77,928 $ 69,250 Earnings per share, basic $ 1.09 $ 0.82 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.81 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.35 $ 1.21 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 57,655 57,357 Diluted 58,440 58,316

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.09 $ 0.82 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.27 0.54 Change in fair value of interest rate swap 0.03 0.01 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.04 ) (0.16 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 1.35 $ 1.21

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted: Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.08 $ 0.81 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.27 0.53 Change in fair value of interest rate swap 0.03 0.01 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.05 ) (0.16 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.19

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted gross profit: Total revenues $ 242,368 $ 199,943 Less: Total cost of revenues (30,046 ) (29,318 ) Total gross profit 212,322 170,625 Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,198 2,896 Total adjusted gross profit $ 213,520 $ 173,521 Gross margin 87.6 % 85.3 % Adjusted gross margin 88.1 % 86.8 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted sales and marketing expenses: Sales and marketing expenses $ 55,018 $ 39,645 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (3,165 ) (2,583 ) Adjusted sales and marketing expenses $ 51,853 $ 37,062 Total revenues $ 242,368 $ 199,943 Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 22.7 % 19.8 % Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues 21.4 % 18.5 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted total administrative expenses: Total administrative expenses $ 123,058 $ 108,137 Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (14,613 ) (28,175 ) Adjusted total administrative expenses $ 108,445 $ 79,962 Total revenues $ 242,368 $ 199,943 Total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 50.8 % 54.1 % Adjusted total administrative expenses as a % of revenues 44.7 % 40.0 %

