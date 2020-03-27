Passport Academy Charter School: Our Online Classes are Open

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Despite the current school closures, Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is open and will begin its online-only instruction beginning on April 6th, 2020. As school closures continue, PACS would like to ensure that it continues to deliver instruction that is both relevant and rigorous that also balances young adulthood outside of the school walls.

PACS faculty will be given specialized training for our virtual learning model on March 30 and 31, 2020. Teachers will utilize the rest of the week to set up their virtual classes, videotape lessons and prepare for online instruction.

PACS will ensure that all students have the ability to have access to their laptop computer.

Students will be able to come to the school between the hours of 9 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. on Monday March 30th and Tuesday March 31, 2020.

Students who do not take advantage of picking up their computer will be able to acquire “hard copy” assignments beginning April 3, 2020. Students can come to the school between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. to pick up printed copies of all assignments each Friday.

PACS principal Jeffrey “Bo” Jackson states, “we know these are unique times, and we understand and sympathize with our PACS students and families. While we are doing our best to be prepared for anything during this health crisis, it is our promise to all PACS students that we will make distance learning easily accessible, relevant and engaging.”

Resources and additional information can be found on our school website https://pacs.k12.com.

About Passport Academy Charter School

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is an accredited, tuition-free Pittsburgh public charter school for under-credited students. Through PACS, students have access to the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PACS, visit pacs.k12.com/

