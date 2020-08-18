ParcelShield Holdings, an Excellere Partners Portfolio Company, Welcomes Two New Board Members

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParcelShield Holdings, LLC (“ParcelShield”), the leading provider of technology-enabled predictive parcel tracking and engagement solutions for healthcare clients, is pleased to welcome Rebecca Shanahan and Renaat Van den Hooff to its Board of Directors. Ms. Shanahan and Mr. Van den Hooff will provide ParcelShield’s executive management team with guidance and oversight in pursuit of the company’s mission to improve healthcare logistics by deploying proprietary artificial intelligence platforms to drive transparency, efficiency, and coordination for its customers and their patients.

Rebecca Shanahan has over twenty years of experience in senior operating roles within healthcare services businesses. Most recently, Ms. Shanahan served as CEO of Avella Specialty Pharmacy prior to its sale to Optum, where she was awarded 2017 E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year. Prior to Avella, Ms. Shanahan served in leadership positions at a number of healthcare organizations, including Cardinal Health, Shoppers Drug Mart, Priority Healthcare, Oncology Therapeutics Networks, Oncology Plus, University of Chicago Health Systems and IU Methodist Health Systems. Rebecca co-founded and led Aetna Specialty Pharmacy. Ms. Shanahan began her career as the General Counsel of an Integrated Healthcare Delivery System and has served on the Boards of publicly traded, private equity, not-for-profit and angel funded companies, including current membership on the boards of directors of board of BioMatrix, Equiscript LLC and AireHealth.

Renaat Van den Hooff has over 35 years of operating experience across a variety of healthcare businesses in the medical device, consumer pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical services industries. Most recently, Mr. Van den Hooff was President and CEO of Temptime Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for the global healthcare cold chain. Prior to Temptime, Mr. Van den Hooff was the President and CEO of ULURU Inc., a public startup healthcare company that developed and sold innovative wound care products. Previously, Renaat had a 20-year career with Johnson & Johnson, where he served as Worldwide President of J&J.Merck Consumer Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Van den Hooff also currently serves on the board of ClinicalMind.

“We are excited to welcome both Rebecca and Renaat to the ParcelShield Board of Directors,” Guillermo Sollberger, CEO of ParcelShield, commented. “With a combined 50+ years of healthcare and specialty pharmacy experience, both Rebecca and Renaat bring invaluable perspectives that will help inform how to best deploy ParcelShield’s unique technology and data assets across healthcare end markets to make the greatest impact on patients’ lives.” Brad Cornell, Partner at Excellere, added “our investment in ParcelShield is based on a recognition of the unique challenges that healthcare organizations face in coordinating logistics for their high-value, mission critical shipments. Rebecca and Renaat have demonstrated a passion and proven ability to build tremendous healthcare organizations through innovation and technology, and we’re thrilled to be working alongside them to further develop and implement ParcelShield’s value creation plan.”

In March 2020, ParcelShield received a strategic investment from Excellere Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to build industry leaders. ParcelShield represents the fifth platform investment in Excellere Capital Fund III, L.P.

About ParcelShield

ParcelShield offers predictive surveillance technology, driven by machine learning algorithms, to protect critical package deliveries primarily for specialty pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and specialty pharmaceutical distributors in the United States. The Company’s service offerings include (i) predicting potential route disruptions and package distress using predictive analytics, monitoring shipments in real time through a customer-facing surveillance portal, (ii) intercepting distressed shipments and coordinating successful delivery, and (iii) proactively engaging consumers to coordinate on-time deliveries. The Company’s predictive services leverage a proprietary data model and analytics platform developed over more than 17 years in the industry to protect high-cost, temperature-sensitive, urgent, and life-sustaining pharmaceuticals. The Company maintains offices in Orlando, FL; Redmond, OR; and Danville, IL, and employs approximately 80 people. For more information about ParcelShield, please visit https://www.parcelshield.com/

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36 billion of committed capital specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. The firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on differentiated and growth-oriented companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. Excellere’s targeted industry sectors include healthcare services and products; industrial technology and specialty chemicals; and business services. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellerepartners.com

Excellere Partners

