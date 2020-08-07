Parallon Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parallon, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, announced today that it has again been named one of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020 in a collaboration between Forbes and market research firm Statista. Women make up 88 percent of Parallon’s workforce and 74 percent of its collective management team.

The Forbes and Statista annual ranking surveyed 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women, working for businesses that employ more than 1,000 workers, about their employer’s culture, opportunities for career development, image, working conditions, salary and wages and diversity.

“Parallon is committed to ensuring equal access to opportunities and providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our colleagues,” said Eric Ward, president and chief executive officer of Parallon. “We are proud that women make up such a large percentage of our Parallon family, and we are honored to be recognized nationally as a great employer for these talented individuals.”

Parallon is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, which recently accelerated its existing diversity and inclusion efforts and introduced new opportunities to drive meaningful change across the organization. Specific initiatives include:

Expanding the role of its Chief Diversity Officer, Sherri Neal, who now leads a 16-person team responsible for advancing diversity, inclusion, equity and cultural competence initiatives across HCA Healthcare.

Establishing an Executive Diversity and Inclusion Council, whose ten members meet quarterly to inform critical strategic decision making, monitor progress against goals and objectives, and serve as visible and vocal sponsors of diversity and inclusion efforts across the organization.

Hosting special listening sessions and enterprise-wide town halls to provide further opportunities for colleagues to share their voice.

Launching a Colleague Networks program, including a Women’s Network, to provide opportunities for HCA Healthcare colleagues to convene around shared commonalities or experiences.

Implementing a Conscious Inclusion training experience to equip leaders to recognize and mitigate different types of unconscious biases and prepare them with practical day-to-day skills and resources to engage and support colleagues. Additionally, all colleagues will receive conscious inclusion training as part of the required annual code of conduct training beginning in 2021.

Increasing visibility of the BRAVE (Bold, Relevant, Authentic, Valuable and Educational) Conversations program, which provides colleagues an opportunity to discuss complex topics and share fears, hopes and challenges, through a safe, immersive and transforming dialogue experience.

Establishing a match program to enhance donations made by HCA Healthcare colleagues to organizations supporting racial justice and addressing health equity for communities of color. The HCA Healthcare Foundation matched 100% of colleagues’ gifts through July 31, for a total impact of nearly $200,000 so far this year.

“Our organization is built on a foundation of inclusion, compassion and respect for our patients and for each other, and we are dedicated to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace for our colleagues and ensuring equitable access to high quality care for our patients,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “Our commitment is not passive—it is active. We are working every day to foster an engaged and inclusive culture for our patients, for our colleagues and for our communities.”

Additionally, HCA Healthcare recognizes the importance of education in developing a pipeline of diverse up-and-comers for potential leadership positions across the healthcare industry. HCA Healthcare offers internships to targeted diverse groups and provides scholarships to support the next generation in achieving their educational goals.

About Parallon

Parallon is a leading provider of revenue cycle management services. Parallon enables providers to care for and improve the health of their communities by optimizing financial performance, navigating regulatory challenges and leveraging technology. Parallon has more than 18,100 colleagues, serves over 4,300 hospitals and physician practices, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

