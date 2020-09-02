Paragon Benefits and Medxoom Partner to Bring Technology to Lowering Healthcare Costs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medxoom, the leading healthcare benefits member engagement platform, has partnered with Georgia-based Paragon Benefits to bring a complete healthcare mobile benefits solution for members. The suite of service offerings will include new price transparency programs for its members, concierge services, telemedicine and payments solutions. The new partnership further advances Medxoom and Paragon’s goals to bring a total healthcare solution to market for self-funded employers that is cost-effective and easy to use.

Paragon Benefits is one of the premier independent TPAs in the country that has been in business for over 30 years. Paragon helps to turn their employer group clients into a Healthcare Trend Buster™ using a multifaceted approach to lower healthcare costs by driving facts and presenting new opportunities. Medxoom is a SaaS tech platform which unifies the health benefits experience, making it easy for members to navigate their benefits to make better healthcare choices - saving time, money, and hassles.

Medxoom and Paragon, in conjunction with ATDC, Georgia Tech’s Accelerator program, are poised to bring market the improvements in healthcare which employers and members have been seeking for years.

“Paragon Benefits has a great track record of improving employer healthcare plan performance. Employers have for too long felt helpless in their ability to contain costs in their healthcare benefits offerings. With greater transparency and intervention, Paragon helps improve the performance of self-insured group’s healthcare investment”, said Richard Brewer of Paragon Benefits.

“Medxoom is pleased to partner with Paragon to help optimize the member experience. There’s a major movement in the market to drive better engagement, transparency and results from health benefits. We’re proud to help empower Paragon and their employer groups to improve member satisfaction and financial optimization of their health benefits programs”, said James Walsh, VP Sales at Medxoom.

About Medxoom: Medxoom unifies the health benefits experience, making it easy for Members to navigate their benefits to make better healthcare choices - saving time, money and hassles.

About Paragon Benefits: For 30 years, Paragon has been the proven expert strategically designing and managing employers' self-funded healthcare plans by capitalizing on the profitable and hidden opportunities inside every step of the claims payment process.

