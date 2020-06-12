PAR Technology Corporation Subsidiary — PAR Government Designated a Preferred Partner With Samsung Electronics America for Galaxy S9 Tactical Edition Mobile Solution

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Government Systems Corporation (“PAR Government”), a provider of mobile Situational Awareness (SA) solutions for Government agencies and private enterprise, has been designated by Samsung Electronics America as a preferred partner for resale of the Galaxy S9 Tactical Edition mission ready smartphone.

https://www.samsung.com/us/business/solutions/industries/government/tactical-edition/

PAR Government provisions and integrates its SA software applications on the Galaxy S9 Tactical Edition device for resale to U.S. and international customers. PAR Government’s SA solutions provide real-time access to geospatial data, accelerate multimedia sharing, and improve team collaboration and integration operations for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

PAR Government’s President, Matt Cicchinelli, commented about partnering with Samsung. “PAR Government is very pleased to be working closely with Samsung on the delivery of an integrated situational awareness solution that supports our military and first responder customers.”

About PAR Government Systems Corporation

PAR Government Systems is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, PAR Government is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation. For more information, visit www.pargovernment.com.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) through its Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. PAR is also a customer success-driven, global restaurant/retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurant in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 738-0600 ext. 6226

chris_byrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com