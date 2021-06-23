Panera to Give Free Bagel to Vaccinated

Panera Bread — a national sandwich and bakery chain with over 2,100 restaurants — is giving anyone who has chosen to get the COVID-19 vaccine a free bagel daily from July 2-4 in participating bakery-cafes. Panera bagels are baked fresh every night, and there is a flavor for everyone, from Plain, Sesame and Everything to Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Swirl.

Whether you like your bagel bread-sliced or cut through the middle, or prefer savory Asiago Cheese or sweet Cinnamon Crunch, if you are vaccinated the choice is yours for one free bagel daily during the promotion, while supplies last.*

The move by Panera is in support of the White House’s National Month of Action.

“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the ‘We Can Do This’ campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

During the pandemic, Panera provided weekly family meals to its cafe associates and the company regularly donates ingredients from its supply chain to those in need. Panera has also continued its longstanding food donation program, Day-End Dough-nation, in participating cafes, using a new contactless model to donate bread and baked goods to local community non-profits who are in need now more than ever.

*No purchase required. One (1) free bagel per COVID vaccinated customer per day from 7/2-7/4/2021 in participating U.S. bakery-cafes. Spreads not included. In-cafe only. Panera Catering and all online orders and orders placed on third party sites excluded.