Pamela Rothka Named ECS Chief Financial Officer

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ECS--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has named Pamela Rothka to the role of chief financial officer. As a member of the executive team, Mrs. Rothka will oversee strategic finance, accounting, contracts, pricing, business operations, and facilities. She will also play a key role in mergers and acquisitions, as well as divisional reporting.

Mrs. Rothka joins ECS from Octo Consulting, where she served as chief financial officer. She brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, a career that spans both the government and commercial sectors. She has also served on multiple industry panels and received numerous awards, including Washington Executive’s Top 10 CFOs to Watch in 2020 and DCA Live’s 2019 NEW Power Women of DC Tech.

“ I’m excited to be a part of the ECS family and look forward to serving our customers,” said Mrs. Rothka. “ I am eager to collaborate with my new teammates to chart the financial path forward for ECS.”

“ Pamela is an industry leader with the knowledge and experience to have a significant impact on ECS’ future,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. “We are proud to have Pamela join our team and look forward to leveraging her partnership, knowledge, and experience to support our growth.”

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Shab Nassirpour, Vice President of Marketing and Communications

703-270-1540

comm@ECStech.com