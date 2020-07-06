BusinessWire

Palantir Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed public listing of its Class A common stock. The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.


This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.


Contacts

Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com

 

