PagerDuty Expands Partner Program to Help System Integrators and Managed Service Providers Scale Digital Transformation Initiatives

Carahsoft, Estuate, Kinect Consulting, and vCORE are among the first partners to sign on to new program aimed at addressing enterprises’ needs to transform their operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today launched its expanded PagerDuty Partner Programs for System Integrators (SIs), Consultancies and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to help companies scale their digital transformation initiatives. The new Solution Partner and MSP Partner Programs enable leading global and regional IT services, consulting and business solutions organizations to provide reselling, professional, and managed services worldwide. Through these partnerships, PagerDuty’s customers can maximize the value of its platform implementation from incident management to digital operations transformation, in an era where speed, productivity, and user experiences matter most.

“Many of today’s enterprises still have operations that are largely manual and reactive. To succeed in our digital world, they need to become real-time, automated and proactive,” said Jukka Alanen, SVP Business Development and Corporate Strategy, PagerDuty. “Many organizations also lack the in-house resources and expertise to make this shift. Through this new program and strong network of partners, we can help transform and mature their digital operations, processes and practices, and serve more organizations globally, faster and more efficiently.”

The program’s partners bring a rich mix of solution, industry vertical and geographic expertise to serve unique and complex needs across DevOps, ITOps, CloudOps, AIOps, Customer Service, Security Operations, and Industrial Ops. The program offers support across all parts of real-time digital operations, including detecting and understanding issues, responding, orchestrating, and automating real-time work, as well as continually analyzing and improving operations.

“We are excited for the launch of PagerDuty’s Solution Partner Program and the opportunities this opens for Carahsoft and our reseller partners to better meet our public sector customers’ real-time visibility needs for digital operations. Agencies need to ensure continuous mission delivery for the citizens they serve, and PagerDuty is well positioned to help government IT teams detect and respond to outages and better manage their digital operations across the organization,” said Terry Drinkwine, VP of Sales at Carahsoft Technology Corporation, which serves as PagerDuty’s public sector distributor.

PagerDuty’s Solution Partner and MSP Partner Programs help support digital transformation initiatives through:

Customized, strategic support: Plan, design and implement operational transformation initiatives for each organization’s specific needs

Plan, design and implement operational transformation initiatives for each organization’s specific needs Resources and expertise: Bring expert resources and capacity, technical know-how, program management and understanding of a client’s unique needs

Bring expert resources and capacity, technical know-how, program management and understanding of a client’s unique needs Education and Training: Provide expertise, training and best practices for joint customers

Balaji Varadarajan, VP of Customer Success at Estuate explains why his company joined the PagerDuty Solution Partner Program, “Estuate specializes in digital transformation and helps organizations become agile by implementing state-of-the-art IT Service Management solutions. Through our partnership with PagerDuty, together with our expert consulting services, we provide a critical component in streamlining customer experience processes and end-to-end issue resolution.”

These key industry partners will expand PagerDuty’s market reach and solutions capability to help enterprises transform their digital operations. As partners continue to leverage its digital operations management platform, PagerDuty is committed to enhancing enterprise’s ability to address time-critical issues for organizations across the globe.

Other PagerDuty partners share their success stories:

“We’ve chosen to leverage PagerDuty with our clients because it offers a tremendous degree of flexibility, efficiency, and simplicity at a time when it’s needed most to protect business-continuity, reduce costs, and proactively mitigate risks in these uncertain economic times,” said Kevin Mead, VP Business Development at Kinect Consulting.

“The PagerDuty solution is a perfect complement within our DevOps and Cloud Automation ecosystem as it provides our customers with visibility into the health of their platform & services and maximizes team accountability through a robust on call scheduling and escalation platform. This platform is critical to managing and supporting an enterprise DevOps environment,” said Stephen Chieng, VP of Engineering at vCORE.

Apply here to be part of PagerDuty’s Partner Program.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include Netflix, Shopify, Cox Automotive, Box, Slack, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

Frances Ward

Director of Communications

(650) 766 6718

fward@pagerduty.com



Source: PagerDuty