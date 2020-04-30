Osmo Survey Shows 80% of U.S. Parents Have Newfound Respect Towards Teachers As a Result of Stay-At-Home Mandates

Osmo for Schools Offers 50% Off Special Genius Kit for Educators to Celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Month

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Coronavirus--Just in time for National Teacher Appreciation Month (May 1-31), educational STEAM brand Osmo releases its latest OnePoll survey of 2,000 U.S. parents with school-age children staying at home due to COVID-19, which reveals changing attitudes towards teachers as parents take on new roles as educators.

Specifically, 80% have newfound respect for teachers; 77% believe that teachers should be paid more; 69% believe being a teacher is harder than their current job; and 53% will take a greater interest in their child’s education after the stay-at-home mandate concludes. (VIDEO / IMAGE)

"We’re happy to hear so many parents saying they appreciate teachers more, and have greater respect for them," says Jan Richards, Osmo’s Head of Education. Osmo recently released a free, unlimited use Projector App for educators to broadcast their physical desk to students, and will soon release additional technology.

While many parents aim to balance study with play in their child’s daily regimen, the majority (68%) worry they are running out of ideas to keep their children occupied, 75% worry their child will fall behind on educational milestones, and 75% feel overwhelmed trying to balance their child’s education with their own work.

Top subjects parents want kids to continue learning during this time include math, science, history, phonics, reading, music, physical education, and art. 80% would pay to have their child utilize an educational program while at home; and 36% admit to using games on tablets/mobile devices to keep kids educated and engaged.

“The data validates the significant opportunities for STEAM companies like Osmo to keep delivering more learning content,” says Osmo CEO Pramod Sharma, whose products are used in over 30,000 U.S. classrooms and 2.5 million homes. “We’re actively working on creating more offerings.”

To celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Month, Osmo for Schools offers 50% off a version of its award-winning Genius Kit developed for educators featuring easy-to-clean, durable, washable plastic pieces, plus free shipping to schools or student homes, through May 31. For details, see here.

