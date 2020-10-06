Original Impressions, a Postal Center International Company, Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST CSF Certification Validates That Original Impressions Is Committed to Meeting Key Regulations and Protecting Sensitive Information

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Original Impressions (OI), a full-service marketing communications company owned and operated by Postal Center International (PCI), the largest state-of-the-art transactional printer and mail processing service organization, today announced Original Impressions Secure Print Workflow systems have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Original Impressions Secure Print Workflow systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Original Impressions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Regulatory compliance is required in many of the industries that we serve, and our HITRUST certification is a critical link in our business plan that supports our organization, clients, and associates,” said Ismael Diaz, President, Postal Center International. “Our continued commitment to, and investment in, this leading certification is part of our larger, strategic multi-year growth plan that is allowing us to meet our current needs while planning for seamless technology add-ons in the future — all with a keen focus on our clients and the data they entrust to us.”

“HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored,” stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “Original Impressions can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe.”

About Postal Center International

Postal Center International (PCI) is the leading print, mail, and marketing solutions provider in South Florida. Renowned for being the largest, state-of-the-art transactional printer, postal, and mail processing service organization, the Company’s family of brands, including Original Impressions (OI), employs over 250 employees and has combined annual sales of approximately $200 million. The Company, winner of the 2020 American Inhouse Design Award™ from Graphic Design USA, specializes in Marketing, Creative Design, Web Development, Printing, Mailing, Fulfillment, Signs, Supply Management, and Promotional Materials for clients across a broad spectrum of industries including, but not limited to, Banking, Beverages, Cosmetics, Cruise Lines, Fast Food, Government, Healthcare, and Hospitality. Through its family of brands, the Company is a triple certified printer, authorized to purchase FSC, SFI, and PEFC certified papers and print the certified logos on client collateral. It is also a Certified Minority Supplier at the local, state, and national levels and is SOC 2, Type II Certified, HITRUST CSF and HIPPA Compliant. To learn more about Postal Center International and its family of brands, please visit www.PCIbrands.com.

Brian McGrath

Postal Center International

800.430.7241

www.PCIbrands.com