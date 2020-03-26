Organizations Worldwide Move Fast to Utilize ServiceNow’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Apps to Support Their Fight Against the Pandemic

Four apps quickly downloaded by nearly 1,000 organizations across all sectors; local, state and federal agencies begin using apps to help manage COVID-19 response

ServiceNow partners help their customers quickly deploy community apps and develop industry-specific emergency response apps on the Now Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The four COVID-19 emergency response apps released March 16 at no charge by ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, are being rapidly adopted by companies and agencies worldwide to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced today.

“ We are humbled by the extraordinary and rapid response to these apps in an effort to help the world flatten the curve on COVID-19 as fast as possible,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow’s CEO. “ These ServiceNow applications enable emergency outreach, self-reporting and exposure management, which are precisely actions that organizations can take right now to help people get through this crisis.”

“ Local, state and federal agencies, hospitals and healthcare organizations, financial institutions, and the list goes on. Customers in different sectors around the world are utilizing these apps. We are truly putting technology in the service of people, everywhere,” McDermott continued.

The City of San Francisco is one government entity putting the apps into production. Linda Gerull, CIO of the City of San Francisco, said: “ Unlike emergencies that impact physical infrastructure, this pandemic crisis targets people. The City of San Francisco is committed to continued high quality service to residents and must now ensure the city workforce is available and working on prioritized response initiatives. ServiceNow’s community apps for emergency self-reporting and emergency exposure management will deliver mission critical information to resource managers to assess and manage organizational readiness in key areas of healthcare, law enforcement and fire as well as city essential services.”

Partner support

To further support customers, ServiceNow is working closely with its partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, DXC Technology, EY and KPMG. These partners are helping their customers to quickly deploy the ServiceNow community apps. They also are working with customers to quickly develop other emergency response apps on the Now Platform that address specific industry and customer needs.

Accenture

“ We have been working closely with ServiceNow and our many other technology partners to help governments, businesses and communities around the world at this most critical time of need,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive of Accenture Technology and chief technology officer. “ We remain committed to these partnerships and to bringing the full strength of our technology, systems and industry expertise in assisting organizations as they work to navigate this unprecedented and evolving situation.”

Deloitte

“ Right now it’s more critical than ever that we work together to bring our experience, innovation and agility to serve organizations who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Den Roenfeldt, principal and ServiceNow alliance lead, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “ We are proud to work with ServiceNow to apply our technology applications and experience to help clients better track the spread of the virus internally, provide employee outreach and share knowledge quickly.”

DXC Technology

“ In response to the current crisis, organizations worldwide are doing their utmost to address the needs of their people, customers and partners. DXC Technology and ServiceNow are committed to proactively deploying these new apps quickly, efficiently and securely to help manage crisis response workflows and risk to the business,” said Dan Stoks, Vice President, Global ServiceNow Practice, DXC Technology. “ The development of our new Corporate Incident Response application – which allows clients to quickly respond to critical events by orchestrating response teams and plans, while maintaining a 360-degree view of the situation – is an example of that commitment.”

EY

“ In times of crisis, organizations need reliable solutions to ensure critical operations are running smoothly and efficiently,” said Paul Webb, EY Global ServiceNow Practice Leader. “ Leveraging the Now Platform, EY rapidly developed a digital solution that provides businesses with the ability to swiftly connect with EY payroll advisors, operations teams and professionals as they cope with the impact of COVID-19. The close collaboration with ServiceNow puts the urgent needs of EY clients first, providing them with technologies and guidance to prioritize employees while focusing on sustaining normal business operations.”

KPMG

“ As we face unprecedented business disruption, KPMG is pleased to work with ServiceNow to help organizations quickly maneuver through this challenging time. As our clients are faced with meeting the critical needs of their employees and customers, it’s imperative that we work together and continue to innovate,” said Mitch Kenfield, ServiceNow Executive Sponsor and US Practice Lead Partner at KPMG US. “ Through the power of ServiceNow and KPMG, we can continue to support organizations with real solutions, while easing cost challenges during this difficult time.”

Available at servicenow.com/crisisresponse, the four community apps — Emergency Response Operations, Emergency Outreach, Emergency Self Report, and Emergency Exposure Management — are designed to help ServiceNow’s customers and non-customers, including government agencies and enterprises, manage complex emergency response workflows. The Emergency Response Operations app is available for no charge to government agencies. The other three community apps are available for no charge to companies and agencies through September 30, 2020.

Emergency Response Operations app for government agencies

Washington State’s Department of Health, a ServiceNow customer, initially created the Emergency Response Operations app on the Now Platform to manage their own response to COVID-19. Working with ServiceNow, the Department of Health is making the app available to all government entities at no charge.

“ As the epicenter for COVID-19 in the U.S., the State of Washington’s agencies, emergency responders and public health professionals had to rapidly assemble an incident management structure to lead outbreak response and mitigate the spread and impact,” said Jennifer McNamara, Chief Information Officer, Washington State Department of Health.

“ Leveraging ServiceNow’s Now Platform, we were able to digitize processes that allowed us to quickly resource critical Incident Management Team positions. This automated a manual and labor-intensive process that was fraught with errors while also providing real-time visibility into resource allocations. Improved accountability will allow us to secure the maximum federal reimbursement for incident expenditures. We are building on the success of this phase with automation of the other Incident Management Functions such as resource demobilization, planning, logistics, and finance.”

“ Given the complexity and importance of community within this crisis, we believe it’s our duty to share our approach and the application we were able to quickly develop on the Now Platform. That’s why we have worked with ServiceNow to make our application freely available to other governmental entities. By digitizing these processes, responding to an emergency does not have to create an emergency to coordinate,” McNamara concluded.

Customer care plan

In addition to the State of Washington’s Emergency Response Operations app, ServiceNow developed and introduced these three, no charge community apps:

Emergency Outreach: during a crisis, this app leverages the Now Platform to help companies connect with employees to assess the impact. Employers can reach out by email to provide information and safety measures and request a response to confirm if employees are safe and where they are located. Employers can also leverage the ServiceNow Now Mobile App to send push notifications to employees via mobile to get response.

Emergency Self Report: this app helps an employee notify their employer that they are self-quarantined and when the employee will return to work and provides workflow support for the employer.

Emergency Exposure Management: when a company becomes aware that its employee is diagnosed with an illness, this app helps the employer identify other people who might have been exposed based on the employee’s meetings history and job location.

These community apps are part of a broader Customer Care Plan launched by ServiceNow to support its customers as they focus on maintaining business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a commitment to maintaining virtually 100% uptime for ServiceNow instances; and launching a Now Community forum where customers and partners can interact with other customers, as well as an Apps Suggestions portal, where customers and partners can provide their ideas for COVID-19 related apps or features.

More information about ServiceNow’s customer care plan, including accessing the community apps, can be found at servicenow.com/crisisresponse.

