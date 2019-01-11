Oracle to Become New Sponsor of Giants’ Park

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball and software company Oracle have signed a 20-year partnership providing Oracle with the naming rights to the ballpark through 2038. Beginning today, AT&T Park will be named Oracle Park. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed but Oracle is reportedly paying up to $300 million for the rights.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oracle as our naming rights partner as we move into our next decade here in China Basin,” said Giants President and CEO Laurence M. Baer. “While there were several national and local companies interested in the opportunity, Oracle – a longstanding partner of the Giants – was a perfect fit because of its deep roots in the Bay Area, its position as a global leader in technology and innovation, and its shared commitment to community values of diversity and inclusion, sustainability, education and philanthropy. We look forward to engaging in a model partnership.”

Oracle also sponsors Oracle Arena in Oakland, home of the Golden State Warriors. The NBA team is moving to a new arena in San Francisco at the end of this season.

“We are extremely proud that one of the best and most storied ballparks in America will now be called Oracle Park. The Giants have always been on the forefront of bringing innovative experiences to baseball, and we are excited to continue that tradition,” said Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle. “Together we will create an incredible fan experience and develop programs to engage and impact the community in new ways.”

The Giants’ previous naming rights agreement with AT&T ran through the end of 2019. However, in preliminary renewal discussions, AT&T informed the Giants that changes to AT&T’s corporate sponsorship strategy would give the Giants the opportunity to seek another naming rights partner and begin a new agreement one year early. Oracle immediately stepped up when the Giants proposed the naming rights opportunity and the two parties quickly agreed to terms over the holidays in order to prepare for the 2019 baseball season.

“I want to thank AT&T for a truly exceptional partnership. Their support of this facility and their ongoing investment over the past two decades has played a major role in the unprecedented success and popularity of our home,” continued Baer. “We are proud to have hosted the 2002, 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series here, the 2007 All Star Game and set the National League sellout streak record of 530 games from 2010 to 2017.”

Highlights of the agreement include: